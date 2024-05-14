Aziz Teymur, 70, who retired in southeastern Batman province and started raising chickens in his garden, doubled the productivity of his hens by playing classical music to them after failing to get any egg yield.

Known as "grandfather Aziz" in the Kuyubaşı neighborhood, Teymur retired from the institution where he worked in Batman to continue his life in his house in the rural town. He decided to spend his retirement working in the soil and raising chickens. After purchasing 30 village chickens, Teymur, who failed to get eggs for a long time, began to seek a solution.

Despite consulting veterinarians, trying various medications and experimenting with different feed varieties, Teymur still couldn't get any eggs, so he began searching for a solution on an internet site. After reading news about a farmer who increased the milk yield of his cows by playing classical music to them, Teymur decided to play classical music to his chickens as well. After a while, noticing a change in his chickens, Teymur observed an increase in the number of eggs. Seeing that the number of eggs, which was three in 10 days, increased to 12, Teymur started to expand the classical music repertoire he played to the chickens. Teymur now aims to further increase productivity by playing Beethoven and Mozart for his chickens.,

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Teymur said that he has started to enjoy retirement now. Teymur, who stated that he increased productivity with classical music, said: "I have been playing this music for 10 days now. Along with this music, there has been both a relaxation in the chickens and an increase in egg yield.

From 3 eggs to 12

Teymur's face lit up with satisfaction as he detailed his newfound success in poultry farming. Formerly, his flock of 30 chickens yielded a modest output. Now, he proudly boasts a remarkable increase to 12 eggs. "I used to have 30 chickens and only received two to three eggs a day, but now I collect 12 eggs daily," he said.