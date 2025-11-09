A cat named "Sirkecili (From Sirkeci)," who refuses to leave the side of street musicians performing at Sirkeci Marmaray Station in Istanbul's Eminönü, has captured hearts by curling up in an instrument case and swaying to the rhythm of the music.

Known for its historic architecture, streets and atmosphere, Istanbul is also famous for its cats. Whether basking in the sun in mosque courtyards or joining passengers on ferry decks, cats have long been an inseparable part of the city’s identity.

One such heartwarming scene has unfolded at the busy Sirkeci Marmaray Station, where thousands of commuters pass through daily. Street musicians performing in the station often find cats nestled inside their instrument cases, drawing attention and smiles from passersby.

Some commuters record the scene on their phones, while others stop briefly to enjoy the music and toss coins into the case - sometimes even next to the resting cat.

The resident cat, affectionately called “Sirkecili,” has become a familiar sight. Often seen dozing off to the sound of guitars and accordions, watching the musicians perform, or gently placing its paw on the tips left by passengers, Sirkecili has become a symbol of warmth and companionship at the station.

Street musician Ara Hamparyan, who has been playing the accordion at the station for about four years, said two cats regularly keep them company.

“Our cat always comes when we arrive. Sometimes it sleeps, sometimes it lifts its head to listen - it really loves music,” Hamparyan told Anadolu Agency (AA). “As soon as we open our instrument cases, it jumps right in. It especially loves my case - it has my scent, and it lies down inside immediately. We enjoy it too. When we come, it feels like our friends come along as well.”

Hamparyan said both locals and foreign tourists show great affection toward the cats, sometimes feeding or petting them.

They named the cat “Sirkecili” after the station, where it has made itself at home.

“When you pet Sirkecili too much, it gets a bit grumpy and gives a little paw slap,” Hamparyan said with a smile. “It mostly sleeps, but always keeps one ear open. People even give money to Sirkecili - we say it’s our guard, keeping our earnings safe. Those who ask about it, we tell them, ‘It’s the station’s cat.’ It has another feline friend too, though I think that one’s napping outside today.”

Hamparyan, along with guitarist Ender Kıvanç and his son Manuk, who also plays the accordion, said performing with the cats nearby makes their art more joyful.

Commuters at the station said they find it amusing and heartwarming to see the cats listening to the music and falling asleep beside the performers. Many said the sight brightens their day.