Thousands of Muslims in New York welcomed the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on Sunday evening.

Gathering in the symbolic Times Square, they offered their first Tarawih, the special evening Ramadan prayer, which will continue throughout the holy month.

Afterward, they prayed for Gaza, which has been under Israeli attacks for over five months.

Separately, people also offered their first Tarawih at the American Religious Center, which is half an hour from Washington, the capital.

The outer courtyard and garden of the mosque were filled with the congregation during the prayers.

After that, special prayers were offered for all Muslims, especially for Gazans who have been facing deadly Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,500 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.