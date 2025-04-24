A special tulip variety cultivated in the Netherlands has been named "Anadolu" ("Anatolia") to symbolize Türkiye's cultural and historical heritage. The naming ceremony took place at the Turkish Embassy in The Hague, where diplomats, embassy staff and representatives of Turkish institutions, accompanied by their families, attended the event.

The ceremony, organized to mark the 105th anniversary of National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23, featured a speech by Türkiye's ambassador to The Hague, Selçuk Ünal. He stated that the tulip was named "Anadolu" in collaboration with Royal Anthos, Smit Flowers, Bostbloembollen, Max Com BV and the Royal Flower Association. The event was a tribute to this significant day.

Ünal highlighted that the event was part of a series aimed at commemorating three important dates in Turkish history, following the introduction of the tulips "Kızılırmak" (on March 12, 2025, for the 104th anniversary of the acceptance of the Turkish National Anthem) and "Gelibolu" (on March 18, 2025, for the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Victory).

Ünal emphasized: "Anadolu is more than just a geographical name; it represents resistance, foresight, patience and rebirth. It symbolizes the epic of a nation that, after being on the brink of destruction following World War I, founded the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and achieved independence."

He added: "The 'Anadolu' Tulip is not just a flower; it is a symbol of the perseverance and unity spirit displayed by our nation throughout history, the importance given to children and our belief in a shared future."

During the ceremony, Ünal, Arjan Smit, owner of Smit Flowers, the company that contributed to the cultivation of the "Anadolu" tulip, Mark-Jan Terwindt, the owner of Royal Anthos, and Gerrard Reus, the owner of G&K Reus, together watered the "Anadolu" tulip.

Smit, who also serves as the president of the Tulip Promotion Society in the Netherlands, shared in his speech that the "Anadolu" tulip had been cultivated for five years. He explained that, like children, these tulips were carefully nurtured and raised with great care.

Reus emphasized that tulips are a vital connection between the two countries and that the "Anadolu" tulip can be cultivated in both greenhouses and tulip fields.

Terwindt reflected on the significance of this event, held on such a meaningful day like April 23. He noted that the tulip, which was cultivated in the Ottoman Empire and spread throughout Europe and the world, symbolized a bond between the two countries. He also drew a parallel with Atatürk's gift of this special day to the children of the world.