A photograph has surfaced showing Nobel Prize-winning American scientist James Watson at the New York mansion of financier Jeffrey Epstein, alongside three women.

The image, obtained by the British newspaper The Telegraph, appears to have been taken in the mansion’s grand hall, likely in the late 2010s. Watson, who passed away last year at the age of 97, is seen in the photograph with three women, one of whom is holding a copy of one of Watson’s scientific papers.

Watson, along with British scientist Francis Crick, won the 1962 Nobel Prize for the discovery of the DNA double helix. The article notes that Watson was reportedly among Epstein’s circle of acquaintances. It also references Watson’s controversial 2007 comments about Africans, in which he said they were “not as intelligent as us” and that Epstein reportedly defended those remarks.

Epstein’s discussions with linguist Noam Chomsky were cited as evidence of his views on Watson, with Epstein reportedly saying, “James Watson had some of his private views made public and hence his dismissal from society. He told me that after one sentence, he became an un‑person. Making things better might require accepting some uncomfortable facts.”

The report emphasizes that the photograph does not suggest Watson was involved in any illegal activity. Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting trial on charges related to a sex trafficking ring involving minors, was known for cultivating relationships with prominent figures, and the photo may reflect this pattern.

The paper in the photograph is identified as Watson’s 2013 scientific study titled “Oxidants, antioxidants and the current incurability of metastatic cancer.” Documents obtained also include a 2017 email from Epstein’s assistant stating, “Dr. Jim Watson sent you some papers via FedEx. I have placed (them) on your dining room table for you.” The article notes that Watson discussed this study in a course he taught in Denmark.