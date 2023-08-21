Are you ready to set out on a flavorful journey in Istanbul's timeless historic bakeries? The enchanting taste of Budapest pastry with strawberries, cream and pistachios from the historical Savoy Patisserie will make you feel like you've embarked on a European adventure. Baylan Patisserie's Coup Grillet will touch the hearts of caramel enthusiasts. At Patisserie de Pera, you'll find yourself in a nostalgic movie scene. The legendary profiteroles from Inci Patisserie will offer you a sweet taste of nostalgia. In this flavor-filled journey, you won't just encounter bakeries; you'll also step into the centuries-old world of Şekerci Cafer Erol.

How about tracing the footsteps of Istanbul's history-laden bakeries to witness unique tastes and meet the flavors of the past?

Savoy Patisserie

Known as Savoy Patisserie, or the Historical Savoy Patisserie, this historic flavor haven, located in the bustling district of Cihangir, has been serving its patrons since 1950. In an industry where maintaining the taste of products and surviving until today is challenging, this historic bakery has been able to achieve this feat. You will find classic items here that you absolutely must taste.

The Budapest pastry, abundant with strawberries, cream and pistachios, along with Hungarian cake, cherry crescents and puff pastry cake, are recommendations you shouldn't miss. Besides its classic offerings, the bakery provides a variety of products for all meals, awaiting visits throughout the day. You can start your day with breakfast at Savoy, followed by indulging in their homemade chocolates and almond dragees alongside your coffee. Their homemade wafers can accompany your coffee or a cup of tea you enjoy here.

If you drop by during lunchtime, you can have salads, pasta or hamburger for lunch. One of Savoy Patisserie's special features is its gluten-free products, catering to those with sensitivity in this regard. You can visit Savoy Patisserie, which has witnessed Istanbul's history, at any time without reservation and savor the taste of historical delights.

Inci Patisserie

The history of Inci Patisserie dates back to 1944. Luca Zgonidis, of Albanian descent, initiated this culinary adventure in a small shop in Istanbul, and it has continued to the present day. The most important product is undoubtedly the profiterole. Although this sweet is known as an Italian or French dessert, it is Luca Zgonidis' creation, according to some. Some records suggest that the profiterole existed before Luca Zgonidis. We don't know the truth, but one thing is certain: Luca introduced a fantastic dessert to Istanbul residents. Apart from profiterole, you can find tres leches, eclairs, cookies, puff pastries, pastries and different sweets at the bakery. However, I must mention that visiting Inci Patisserie and not trying their profiteroles would be a mistake.

The famous confectionery Şekerci Cafer Erol, Kadıköy, Istanbul. (Shutterstock Photo)

Baylan Patisserie

Another historical bakery, founded by an Albanian immigrant, is Baylan Patisserie, known as the oldest patisserie in Istanbul. Established by Filip Lenas, the bakery serves two different neighborhoods today, Karaköy and Kadıköy. Filip Lenas' son, Harry Lenas, became Türkiye's first academic pastry chef with the education he received in Vienna. This title and the signature dish of Baylan, Coup Grillet became the bakery's most distinctive feature. Coup Grillet, Baylan's special caramel dessert, is made with caramel ice cream, caramel sauce, vanilla, whipped cream and almond pralines, and it will captivate caramel lovers. Apart from this special product, Baylan offers a variety of different flavors.

Montebianco is made with chestnut puree for chestnut enthusiasts; Adis Ababa is made with cream, vanilla and strawberries for those who prefer fresher flavors, and the famous Austrian delicacy truffle cake is all waiting for you at Baylan Patisseries. To be honest, Baylan Patisseries have a wide dessert menu. You'll also notice that they include quite a few European flavors.

Patisserie de Pera

Next on the list is one of Istanbul's most nostalgic bakeries. Patisserie de Pera, affiliated with Pera Palace Hotel, will make you feel like a character in a nostalgic movie scene. Established in 1982, Patisserie de Pera offers a variety of food options for every meal of the day. You can even enjoy tea time with fantastic sweets accompanying your tea. You can indulge yourself with a "tea time" option from the menu, which includes tea, scones, canapes, mini pastries, jams, marmalades and cookies.

Şekerci Cafer Erol

I wanted to add a place outside of the bakeries at the end of the list. I will tell you about Istanbul's most historic and nostalgic confectionery, a shop as sweet as sugar. Dating back to 1807, Şekerci Cafer Erol has a two-century history. The founder, Mehmet Efendi, lived in the Ottoman era and worked in the Ottoman Palace.

When Mehmet Efendi opened a confectionery shop in Istanbul, he took the surname "Erol" after the introduction of the surname law. The shop was affected by a major fire that broke out in Istanbul during those times. Later, Mehmet Efendi's grandson Cafer Erol reopened the confectionery, continuing his grandfather's unfinished work. Today, the surviving Şekerci Cafer Erol shop in Kadıköy offers a colorful atmosphere, especially with its New Year concepts during the winter season. They offer many different flavors aside from sweets, including Turkish delights, chocolates, dragees, wafers, almond pastes, honey and jams. For those who can't visit in person, I should mention that you can also place orders online.