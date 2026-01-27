Digitalization has made gambling more accessible than ever, fueling a surge in addiction, according to Ali Erdoğan, head of the department of Mental Health and Diseases at Akdeniz University Faculty of Medicine.

“Today, virtual gambling can be played through smartphones and computers at our fingertips. This has caused addiction to spread rapidly,” Erdoğan told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Erdoğan noted that gambling has existed throughout human history, but its form has changed with digital technology. He emphasized that addiction is a biological process directly linked to the brain’s reward system.

“Unfortunately, recent digitalization has made access to gambling extremely easy. This has created a situation where we are facing a pandemic that requires serious precautions,” Erdoğan said.

He explained that gambling activates certain brain centers, triggering the release of dopamine, which contributes to the development of addiction. He added that gambling often starts as experimentation or “playing for fun,” which is why avoiding virtual games entirely is critical to preventing addiction.

Difficult to control

Erdoğan highlighted accessibility and normalization as the main differences between virtual and traditional gambling.

“The difference with virtual gambling is that we can play a game as easily as texting a friend. These games have normalized the behavior. They can be played anywhere – at work, school, or home – using credit cards and various payment methods,” Erdoğan said.

“This has led to gambling becoming normalized in society. Unfortunately, virtual gambling addiction has been reported in children as young as 12 or 13. Control can be difficult in the digital world. Families need to monitor their children carefully and take preventive measures without causing undue stress.”

Signs of addiction include uncontrolled spending, anger, social withdrawal and depression. Erdoğan also warned about the “chasing losses” trap, where individuals repeatedly gamble in an attempt to recover lost money.

“The thought ‘I’ll win back what I lost’ is the central issue that traps a person in gambling,” Erdoğan said.

High success rate in treatment

Emphasizing the importance of medical support in fighting addiction, Erdoğan said Akdeniz University’s Behavioral Addictions Clinic offers comprehensive treatments for gambling, internet and shopping addictions.

“Patients can make appointments online and visit the clinic,” Erdoğan said. “First, we evaluate the situation, then combine medication and psychotherapy to help individuals break free from gambling. Our treatment success rate for gambling addiction is very high, so people should not hesitate to seek help.”