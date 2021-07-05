Holiday season is here, and what better time for it to arrive as the world finally looks to be going back to a semi-normal with COVID-19 restrictions lifting. It seems that was exactly the thought that English actor Orlando Bloom and American singer Katy Perry had in mind as they decided to take a vacation in the blue paradise of Turkey's Muğla.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, appeared to be enjoying themselves as they posed at the luxurious Six Senses Kaplankaya resort.

The 36-year-old pop star posted the romantic picture taken on the edge of a private infinity pool, on the social media platform Instagram, with the caption "Infinity and beyond."

The couple, together with their 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, are currently taking a trip across Europe, taking full advantage of the easing COVID-19 measures that has taken them to Italy and Greece along the way.

Perry and Bloom, who at 44 years old still retains his "Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" fame, started their relationship back in 2016 before parting ways the next year. However, they reunited in 2018 and welcomed their daughter a year after their engagement.

Perry spoke highly about Bloom's relationship with their daughter and also his son Flynn, from his marriage with Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, as she gave an interview to L'Officiel USA.

"The way that he showed up for him and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that's one of the reasons I made that conscious decision," Perry said.

"I was like, 'Here's the father of my future children.' I could see his kindness, empathy, care and tenderness," she added.

"I courted that. I was like, 'OK, this is different,'" she said.