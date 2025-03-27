The word "gigil," used in the Philippines (specifically in Tagalog) to describe the intense feeling awakened when something is excessively cute, has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

In a statement from the OED, it was mentioned that the Tagalog word "gigil" has been included in the dictionary. This word, also heard in Philippine English, can be used both as a noun and an adjective.

The statement explained that "gigil" refers to the intense feeling that arises when you see an extremely cute person, animal or object – such as a kitten or a baby – that makes you want to clench your fists, grind your teeth or squeeze, pinch or compress the adorable thing.

In addition to "gigil," the word "alamak," used in Singapore and Malaysia, has also been included in the dictionary. "Alamak" is an exclamation used to express astonishment or anger.

The statement emphasized that the origin of the word "alamak" is uncertain and may have derived from Arabic or Portuguese.

The explanation also pointed out that speakers of different languages often "borrow" words that do not have an equivalent in their own language, and when this happens frequently, these words are eventually incorporated into their vocabulary.