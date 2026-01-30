Mehmet Bozkurt took up painting on his doctor’s advice after suffering a brain condition seven years ago. Now 72, he has produced more than 100 paintings and hopes to one day display them in an exhibition.

Bozkurt was treated in 2019 after a blood clot formed in his brain. Concerned about the risk of memory loss, his doctor recommended that he stay mentally active and engage in creative pursuits.

Mehmet Bozkurt works on a painting at the Malatya Metropolitan Municipality Art Center in Malatya, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Soon afterward, Bozkurt enrolled in a painting course at the Malatya Metropolitan Municipality Art Center, eastern Türkiye, initially as a form of mental rehabilitation. What began as therapy quickly became a passion.

Through the course, Bozkurt has completed more than 100 paintings and says the process helps him forget his worries and feel at ease.

“When I’m working on my hobby, I forget my problems and relax,” Bozkurt told Anadolu Agency (AA). He said he has built strong relationships with his instructors and participates in various social activities at the center.

“I have more than 100 paintings now,” he said. “Everyone around me wants them. I’ve given some away as gifts, but I don’t sell my work.”

Mehmet Bozkurt paints at the Malatya Metropolitan Municipality Art Center, Malatya, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Bozkurt said he plans to hold an exhibition in the future and hopes to share his paintings with a wider audience afterward.

Painting, he added, brings a sense of calm that carries him through life.

“The moment you start painting, the world disappears,” Bozkurt said. “All debts vanish, all enemies are forgotten. There are no problems left. That’s how we go on with life. Even if they chased me away from here, I’d go to the governor or the mayor. I would still continue my life here.”