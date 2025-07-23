Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are among the most pressing health challenges worldwide, affecting millions of people and their families. While aging is a natural risk factor, recent research has shown that lifestyle choices and chronic health conditions play a critical role in the development and progression of these cognitive disorders.

Professor Aslı Demirtaş Tatlıdede, a leading neurologist from Bahçeşehir University, explained how diseases like diabetes, hypertension and obesity directly increase the risk of Alzheimer’s and shared evidence-based strategies to significantly reduce dementia risk through lifestyle changes and mental engagement.

Demirtaş Tatlıdede highlighted the direct impact of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity on Alzheimer’s risk. She emphasized that adopting lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of dementia by approximately 45%.

While the Ministry of Health continues its prevention and awareness campaigns against diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, she stresses that these chronic illnesses have a far more critical dimension than expected. Referencing the Lancet Commission’s report on dementia prevention, intervention and care, she noted, “Our fight against these chronic conditions not only protects our cardiovascular health but also directly influences brain health and the risk of Alzheimer’s.”

She explained that maintaining vascular health is crucial for optimal brain function. By controlling diabetes, hypertension, high LDL cholesterol, smoking and excessive alcohol intake, dementia risk can be reduced by 14%.

Protecting brain health

Tatlıdede pointed out that factors supporting vascular health offer significant protective benefits for the brain. She highlighted that treating sensory impairments such as vision and hearing loss – the brain’s channels for external stimuli – can lower dementia risk by 9%. Additionally, staying socially active, avoiding isolation and addressing depression can further reduce this risk by 8%.

Active lifestyle

To combat obesity starting from middle age, Tatlıdede recommends at least 150 minutes of regular exercise per week, emphasizing that physical activity is indispensable for brain health. She also stresses the importance of clean air, explaining that pollutants in dirty air can trigger inflammatory responses in the brain. Protecting the brain from trauma and external damage is equally vital.

Mental activity matters

The professor highlighted that learning correlates with a lower risk of dementia, and staying mentally active in adulthood is crucial. Engaging in challenging activities such as learning a new language or musical instrument delays the onset of dementia. “These investments in your brain help preserve cognitive function and improve coping with the disease,” she adds.

Role of AI

Studies show that older adults who use technology have a 42% lower risk of cognitive decline. However, Tatlıdede warned that the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on brain aging depend on how it is used. Personalized AI platforms that adapt to individual learning styles and pace can enhance understanding, learning and memory, thus boosting cognitive gains.

She also noted the promise of digital biotech applications that detect early cognitive decline and provide mental health support by reducing stress, improving attention and increasing cognitive resilience. On the downside, reliance on technologies like GPS navigation may weaken brain regions responsible for spatial skills, and AI tools such as ChatGPT might limit one’s ability to analyze, evaluate and form independent opinions over time.

Your brain, your control

Aging does not affect everyone’s brain equally. Tatlıdede describes a group known as “super agers,” who maintain middle-aged brain function even at 80 years old. These individuals tend to have stronger social connections, curiosity, a habit of continual learning, physical activity and an active daily lifestyle.

By focusing on these factors, it is possible to promote healthy brain aging and significantly slow down the aging process. “Keeping your brain young is within your control,” she concluded.