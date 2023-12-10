Following a challenging year marked by adversity, including incidents such as shootings, war and concerns about artificial intelligence, the Pantone Color Institute has declared Peach Fuzz as the Color of the Year for 2024. This particular shade falls somewhere between the warm tones of pink and orange, offering a comforting and fuzzy quality.

Reflecting on the events of 2023, it raises the question of whether one of Pantone's most popular colors during that year, specifically PMS 219C, often known as Barbie Pink, may have influenced Pantone's decision regarding their Color of the Year, which was unveiled on a Thursday.

In an interview last week about 2024’s choice of color, Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone, described the color authority’s choice as a much-needed balm for a country “in need of compassion” and the institute’s global wish “for a more peaceful future.”

”With that in mind,” she said, adding: “We wanted to focus on a color that focuses on community and the ones we love. We needed it to be a color of compassion and empathy.”

The announcement is the 25th year that the prognosticators at Pantone have named a Color of the Year, a trend forecast that influences everything from paint colors to fashion note Kate Moss and her daughter Lila’s prescient Fuzzy Peach-inspired gowns by Fendi at this year’s Met Gala, dinnerware to furniture, nail polish to lipstick and even peach-tipped locks.

Peach Fuzz offers versatility in clothing and home goods, Pantone’s representatives said, adding that it also incorporates a tactile nature that is hard to resist. “It’s a color that you want to reach out and touch,” Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman said, as it’s “softly sensual and eminently touchable.”

At a time when people are spending more and more time on modern technology, the peach color has a vintage vibe but is also fresh and light.

“It’s sensitive and sweet but at the same time quietly sophisticated, gentle and tactile,” she added.

The experts at Pantone anticipate the color will be popular for weddings and floral arrangements too. “The aesthetic is so bright and fresh and airy and sets a beautiful tone for a wedding,” Pressman said.

And don’t forget men. According to Eiseman, a color like Peach Fuzz enhances their skin tone.

Warmth, a keyword in the Color of the Year announcement, resonates with the recent emphasis on doing what makes us feel good.

That’s because color is an emotional experience, said Eiseman, a color specialist. “Color speaks to you because it has an emotional attachment to you. People always worry: "'Will others like it?’ Listen to your inner self. You’re the one who’ll be living with the color.”

What if your inner self is color-challenged? That’s where Pantone comes in.

”It’s all about what suits you,” Eiseman said, explaining her role as a color psychologist of sorts. “We do trends, but it’s from the standpoint of how we create an idea that brings comfort to you. We try to help you overcome the negative aspects of color.”

Looking at upcoming trends, she said: “It’s always a challenge to open people’s ideas to other colors. We create the palettes just like we do for the forecast. Colors are rarely used in isolation. And that’s a challenge.”

As with previous years, there will be critics who won’t buy into peach interiors, clothes, mountain bikes, and accessories, no matter how well the peach vibe pairs with the other colors in the Pantone color chart or how warm and comforting it was intended.

If a color speaks to you, the challenge is making it work. “We try to open your imagination and give you a skill set,” Eiseman said. Color should never be about dogma and judgment, especially for less confident people.

According to the color experts at Pantone, choosing a color is less about design and more about making yourself happy. "It’s about reframing how we want to live,” Pressman added.