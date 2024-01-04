Social networks are constantly growing and expanding, exerting a rapid and varied impact on individuals of all ages.

Generally, children and adolescents are more susceptible to the influence of updates in their surroundings. Parents bear the primary responsibility for safeguarding and raising awareness among their children.

While preventing your child from using social networks until a certain age is challenging, but it is not impossible. However, this should be done in a way that does not isolate your child from the world or create a difference between them and their peers, nor should it lead to a gap in character.

As a parent, there are many ways you can help your child use social networks safely and appropriately.

Proper awareness

Help your child understand how to use social media the right way. Talk to them about things like cyberbullying and seeing things that aren't suitable. Teach them how to handle any problems they might have online. Make sure they know they can always talk to you if something bothers them.

Keep communication open between you and your child. Let them know you're there to help and listen. By talking openly and making sure they know how to use social media responsibly, you're giving them the tools to stay safe online.

Age-appropriate platforms

Most platforms have age restrictions, so ensure that your child's account adheres to these guidelines. Content on many platforms is not suitable for children under 18, so creating an account for your child requires careful consideration of the content they may see and be influenced by.

Monitoring is not just about having your child's passwords; parents need to have an account on the same platform as their child to gain a good understanding of the platform. If possible, delay creating an account until your child is mature enough to understand the responsibilities and risks involved.

Limitations on the use

It's important to set boundaries on how much time your child spends on social networks. Finding the right balance between online activities and other important aspects of life is the key. By establishing reasonable time limits, you ensure that your child doesn't spend too much time online when they could be focusing on learning, growing and engaging in more constructive activities.

Encourage a healthy routine that includes a variety of activities, both online and offline. This approach helps your child develop a well-rounded lifestyle and prevents excessive screen time. By setting these limits, you guide your child in managing their time effectively, fostering a healthier relationship with social networks and promoting overall well-being.

Choose specific content

Fortunately, there are now many useful channels that produce appropriate and important content. Parents can guide their children toward channels and accounts that offer good content. Though identifying or choosing content may not be easy, most platforms have added parental features that enable parents to control the content their children watch and monitor their activities.

If used appropriately, social networks can be a good place to learn and showcase different abilities. However, they can also pose dangers to individuals' lives and ways of thinking.