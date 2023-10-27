Marking the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye Sunday, preparations are underway for the revival of the cherished tradition of the Republic Balls.

The event, aptly named "The Longed-for Republic Balls," will take place at the historical Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul, where the founder of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk stayed during the War of Independence.

Scheduled for Oct. 29, the Longed-for Republic Balls are set to recreate the glamour and splendor of the Republic's early years. The event is not just a celebration; it's an homage to the vision of the Republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who famously referred to the Republic as his "greatest work."

The historic Pera Palace Hotel, a venue steeped in history, will host the event in its opulent ballroom and domed halls. Guests attending the Longed-for Republic Balls can anticipate being transported back in time with iconic flavors reminiscent of the Republic's early culinary delights.

Moreover, the evening will resonate with melodies that were dear to Atatürk, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the celebration.

An exclusive feature of the event includes guided tours of significant historical spaces within the Pera Palace Hotel. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Room 101, where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk stayed upon his return from the front lines.

During the War of Independence, the hotel stopped hosting balls and entertainment and became a politically important place where commanders of the Occupation Forces stayed and formed their war strategies.

Atatürk wisely chose to remain in the same place as these commanders, with whom he was previously in the Dardanelles during the Gallipoli Wars.

Even though he wasn’t a high-level state commander, he covered all expenses out of his pocket. He made plans with his comrades until he moved to his house in Şişli.

In 1981, the 100th anniversary of Atatürk’s birth, the hotel turned room 101 into a museum that can be visited every day between 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Undoubtedly, the most striking items in the room, which exhibits Atatürk’s personal belongings, books, medals, newspapers, and magazines from the period, are the two prayer rugs given as a gift by an Indian Maharaja in 1929, nine years before Atatürk’s death.

Additionally, guests will visit the Ismet Inönü Suite, where pivotal decisions were made, guided by experts offering unique insights into these historical landmarks.