On the 22nd consecutive day of temperatures exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix, some unique activities took place. An Eurasian eagle owl enjoyed an extended shower while monkeys and horses indulged in icy treats, some of which were laced with Gatorade.

The Phoenix Zoo has come up with myriad ways to cool off animals in the historic record-breaking heat wave, including hose-downs, mister lines, cooling pads, ponds, mud water, fans and air-conditioned buildings.

"It's important with our native animals and even more importantly, our non-native animals to keep them cool in the summer here with as hot as it gets," said zookeeper Lizzie Newman.

Elvis, the Galapagos giant tortoise, gets a shower at the Phoenix Zoo, as the area battles through a relentless heat wave, Arizona, U.S., July 21, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Archie, the owl whose species is native to Europe and Asia, stood placidly under the shower of a sprinkler.

Chutti, a one-horned rhinoceros, had his leathery hide and snout hosed down, as did Elvis, a Galapagos giant tortoise.

Chutti "had a lot of fun playing around and therefore tired himself out a little bit. So this is one of the ways that we help them cool down in this heat," said zookeeper Leslie Lindholm.

Jake, a Belgian draft horse, slurped up his icy treat.

"Horses are actually pretty fragile when it comes to the temperature. So you have to ensure you have fans at 90 degrees – which is all the time now – and misters at 100," said senior zookeeper Jyl Purdy. "So that helps to knock a lot of heat out of the air."

A common squirrel monkey eats a frozen grape as the Phoenix Zoo takes extra measures to keep animals cool during a record heat wave, Arizona, U.S., July 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

And over in Monkey Village, tiny squirrel monkeys pulled frozen treats out of buckets. Sometimes they get water with some Gatorade mixed in.

"We have misters, we have cool pads so the shelves they can lay on are actually cold, and we also make ice treats on occasion," said senior zookeeper Amy Dietz.

"So today, they got frozen grapes and some frozen puree."