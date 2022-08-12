The Turkish language has a special word for the state of reaching "peace of mind," and it is "huzur," which is defined in English through a number of concepts including peace, tranquility, serenity and even quietude. But the bottom line is: Even though they may be carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders, there are certain activities they do that even if momentarily, can make them feel at that moment as if they don’t have a care in the world.

Turks pay heavy heed to the state of mind "huzur," which can best be defined as having inner peace. I'd say these are sentiments everyone in the world seeks, but Turks actually have a number of regular practices that help them achieve this state of mind of feeling content in the moment. These are some ordinary traditions that help Turks enjoy the moment.

Turks like to picnic

Whether you are in a city, town or village, almost everywhere in Türkiye there are shorelines, forested areas or hilly plateaus, where family and friends will gather to enjoy a picnic. This could go so far as to include a barbeque and even makeshift hammocks serving as cradles for babies. While this is a steadfast tradition for families, sitting outside all together in a picnic-like setting to enjoy the fresh air and night sky is an activity many Turks still engage in. Appliances such as a "semaver," which is an ornate and portable tea urn that can be lit up at a moment’s notice to provide dozens of cups of tea from a dainty spout.

Tea and coffee

Thankfully the "to-go cup" culture has arrived somewhat late to Türkiye as traditionally the Turks really like to sit down and really savor a cup of tea or Turkish coffee and albeit sometimes a cigarette too. Turks enjoy consuming these hot beverages with others and these could be customers, neighbors, strangers or anyone. But, I can near guarantee that most Turks have multiple cups of tea and a Turkish coffee each day and they do so sitting down and enjoying it. While the new-generation coffee trend is admittedly growing in Türkiye, in general and certainly outside of cities, it is rare to see someone drinking a tea or coffee from a plastic cup while rushing off to go somewhere. The Turks just place too much importance on enjoying what for them is a relaxing break and a moment of peace, which they would never waste by drinking tea as they are on the run. It’s just not done!

Turks love to stroll

While Turks don’t prefer to drink or eat on-the-go, they do love to walk and many Turks will take evening strolls just for the sake of wandering around outside. During official holidays, family evening strolls along the closest promenades are all par for the course and part of the celebrations. Walking together and conversing with acquaintances and then sitting and eating sunflower seeds is very much considered an enjoyable and relaxing activity, which they will do just for the sake of it and to just watch the world go by.

Turks are community-minded

Turks are truly social beings and most, especially those who have grown up outside of the major metropolises, will have a strong sense of community. In these communities, there are several unofficial societal obligations from "imece," which means joining forces just to help others, sort of like the pot-luck concept which can be applied to other areas of life, such as neighbors coming together to build a house or to hold a "hayır." A "hayır" is an event held to give thanks and will usually include the free offering of some sort of snack or meal to a community as an expression of gratitude for something. This could be the building of a new house, opening a business, any sort of celebration or even a memorial, but the point is: If someone has something they covet or want to protect or show gratitude, they hold a “hayır” and distribute some sort of offering. I think this gives them peace of mind.

I remember being surprised when after an earthquake, the parks and parking lots were filled with families camping out together and making tea. I also come from an earthquake-prone area of the world, having grown up in Los Angeles, but the thought of leaving your house and possessions to just wait it outside with your neighbors, friends and family is not a thing. If it was, it would have been so fun. Well, in Türkiye the Turks tend to just leave all their possessions and homes and gather as many people as they can to go outside and wait out any danger together.

Turks express their emotions

Did you know that Turks have a whole genre of music that brings them to tears and it's called Türkü. These songs are intended to bring the listener to tears, which in Türkiye is a totally acceptable state to be in. From grown men with mustaches to their dainty wives and even the younger generations, they will know most of these songs by heart, will join in when they are played and possibly even begin crying just to release the emotion the song evoked. Turks find this experience to be extremely cathartic and actually uplifting even though they may be singing about their deepest sorrows. Turks also love to dance and will do so at the drop of a hat and anywhere. In fact, one of my favorite idioms in Türkiye for when times get tough is ... "O zaman dans" and it means that while the world may be crumbling around you, "It’s time to dance!"