The Polish presence during the 6th edition of the "Beauty Istanbul" event was one area that stood out among the dazzling array of colors, rich fragrances, and the latest skincare technologies that filled the halls of the TÜYAP Fair Center. Poland made a significant impression at this annual expo, which brought together international giants in the beauty sector and took place from May 8 to May 10.

With more than 33 businesses showcasing a diverse range of products, including vegan formulas, eco-friendly haircare and cutting-edge skincare, Polish beauty manufacturers aimed to connect with others as much as they sought to impress. Their message was clear: beauty is more than just appearances, and ethics and innovation can coexist.

More than just business was at the center of this exhibit; it represented the developing friendship between Poland and Türkiye. During a discussion at the event, Mr. Witold Lesniak, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Istanbul, kindly highlighted the two countries' shared cultural heritage. "In both Poland and Türkiye, hospitality is a fundamental value," he stated. "Making others feel at home is very important in both of our cultures, whether it's serving a glass of tea to a visitor in Istanbul or cooking a substantial meal for guests in Krakow."

Naturally, this mutual affection has paved the way for deeper tourism relations. Every summer, a large number of Polish visitors choose Türkiye because they feel truly at home here, not just because of the weather. Mr. Lesniak continued with a smile, noting that Polish tourists have almost made cities like Antalya and Alanya their holiday residences.

However, economic cooperation increasingly reflects this intimacy, particularly in fields like cosmetics, where identity, culture and aesthetics converge. The Polish participation in the exhibition was arranged largely by the Istanbul branch of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, which assisted local businesses in accessing Türkiye's vibrant market.

The head of the Foreign Trade Office, Joanna Snopek Berbercioğlu, pointed out that Turkish customers may already be using Polish-made goods without realizing it. She said that Polish cosmetics were already available, but under various brand names. "However, we want Polish brands to stand alone in stores like Gratis, Watsons and Sephora."

There are many things to be proud of. Polish cosmetics are becoming more and more well-known for their excellent quality, reasonable prices and high ethical standards. Berbercioğlu pointed out that Polish brands almost never use animal testing and many are committed to environmentally responsible manufacturing. She said, "I almost forgot to mention it because it's so ingrained in our industry culture."

It's interesting to note that Polish and Turkish cosmetic companies share similarities in their origins. According to Mr. Lesniak, "A lot of these businesses are family-run and frequently named after the founders themselves." "It's a shared tradition that lends a personal touch and authenticity to brands."

The market is expanding in size and sophistication as younger generations in Türkiye become more aware of skincare and beauty practices. Additionally, Poland uses a combination of contemporary science, heritage and values that resonate with Turkish consumers.