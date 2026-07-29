Once upon a time, airports were not just places where planes took off and landed.

They were places where reunions, farewells and hopes came together.

They were where a mother embraced her child one last time before departure, where a family welcomed back a loved one returning from abroad, and where couples said goodbye with tears in their eyes.

Those few minutes had no financial value.

Today, even those few minutes have been put on a price list.

Drop-off charges at major airports across the U.K. have risen by an average of 32% over the past year. According to an analysis by the RAC, 16 of the country's 20 busiest airports have increased their fees. The average cost has risen from 5.30 pounds ($7) last year to 7 pounds today.

The most striking increase has been at Gatwick Airport. Last year, drivers paid 7 pounds for a 10-minute drop-off period. Today, the same 10 minutes costs 10 pounds. A 43% increase in just one year.

London City Airport, meanwhile, introduced drop-off charges for the first time this year. A five-minute stop now costs 8 pounds.

In other words, saying goodbye or simply saying “take care” now comes with a price tag of 1.60 pounds per minute.

Airports U.K., the organization representing airports, explains these charges as part of their business model and climate change objectives. Of course, traffic must be managed, the environment must be protected and businesses must remain sustainable.

But society must ask one important question:

Does every human connection, every brief moment of waiting, and every farewell really need to have a financial cost?

Because this is no longer just about a parking fee.

It is about turning people's most emotional moments into sources of revenue.

Once, airports were the addresses of reunions.

Today, they are becoming gateways to profit.

Once, waiting a few minutes outside a terminal, waving goodbye to someone you love, was simply part of life.

Today, even those few minutes have a tariff. The longer the farewell lasts, the higher the cost.

Modern life is quietly creating a new reality. First, services that were once free become paid. Then price increases become normal. Eventually, people are expected to accept them without question.

But what should be normal is this: people being able to hug their loved ones for a few minutes without having to check the price.

Of course, the economy matters. But societies are not built on balance sheets alone.

A mother's final embrace with her son, a father's wave goodbye to his daughter, or a family's emotional welcome for a loved one returning home after years abroad are just as valuable as any commercial calculation.

Because some moments do not generate profit.

But those moments are exactly what make us human.

Airports were once places of connection.