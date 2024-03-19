The Princess of Wales' recovery from surgery appears to have passed a new milestone after she was reportedly spotted enjoying a day out with her children.

Kate and her husband, William, spent Sunday morning watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis participate in a sporting event, according to The Sun.

The royals were also seen in the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, a short drive from their Adelaide Cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the newspaper claimed.

Residents flock to the shop, which was the idea of the late Duke of Edinburgh, to buy locally sourced goods and produce from the royal estates.

The sightings come after Kate's absence from public life following abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, which led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health status.

Details of the princess's condition have not been revealed, but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

Online speculation increased after irregularities were spotted in a Mother's Day photograph of Kate and her children. The princess admitted to "editing" the image and apologized for any "confusion" caused.

The future queen has been photographed in public twice since her operation.

In a picture published on March 4, she is a front-seat passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, in the Windsor area.

She was also spotted sitting next to William in a chauffeur-driven car last Monday when he attended the London Commonwealth Day service and was driven to a private appointment.

It was reported on the weekend that she may speak about her health during public engagements, which are not expected to resume until after Easter.

The Sunday Times quoted a source as saying: "They are at their most open when interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it."

William and Kate's children attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, which will start its summer term on April 17. The future Queen is expected to resume official engagements after this date.