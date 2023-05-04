Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a recent interview revealed her experience of suffering from severe depression after a botched polyp-removal surgery almost ended her acting career.

Speaking on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Citadel" actress spoke about how a routine procedure left her botched. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression," Chopra Jonas said.

She also mentioned that she lost three movie roles after the surgery, which made her think that her acting career would end. She was hesitant to go under the knife again for rectification, but her father, Ashok Chopra encouraged her.

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,'" she confessed. "He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also thanked Bollywood director Anil Sharma for helping her through this emotional time. "I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind. He – while the tide was against me – said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.' And I did."

The actress had undergone what was to be a routine removal of a polyp from her nasal cavity. However, as she wrote in her memoir, "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified."

My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore."