Türkiye’s southern coastal holiday towns also serve as hot spots for a growing number of expats, primarily from European countries, who choose to live year-round in Türkiye. From young families to professionals to retirees, many of Türkiye’s popular vacation destinations double as expat hubs during the winter months. From Bodrum to Marmaris, Datça to Dalyan, Fethiye to Antalya and many spots in between, there is a strong appeal to residing in Türkiye year-round. However, the winter months offer a distinctly different lifestyle in these towns, which are typically bustling with holiday guests during the hotter months. So, what are the pros and cons of living down south in Türkiye throughout the year?

Pro: Fewer crowds, less traffic

For many expats, especially those based in Bodrum, winter is among the most welcomed times of the year. The roads become much more accessible, while summer traffic can be a significant drawback in what has become, in many ways, a full-blown city. In the summer, almost every holiday town experiences traffic congestion, whereas in winter, the roads are much more relaxed, making it easier to run errands or socialize around town.

Con: More construction

Türkiye enforces a construction ban during summer, usually from June to September. Many holidaymakers may not realize this, as the southern regions appear to be growing rapidly, with new buildings popping up each year. However, those who visit in the winter may be surprised to find these towns bustling with construction activity, complete with trucks and noise. While traffic is lighter, getting stuck behind a bulldozer on the often windy and hilly roads can test anyone's patience. The incessant drilling, pounding and digging up of roads to lay utility pipes can also be a major inconvenience.

Pro: Wonderful weather

For many expats, the mild year-round weather is a major factor in their decision to move to southern Türkiye. Most days are sunny, with temperatures ranging from double digits Celsius to the mid-20s, making long walks or even swimming part of daily life. The winter months are also ideal for outdoor sports like hiking, biking and kayaking, as local groups gather to enjoy the beautiful weather and active lifestyle.

Con: Venue closures

With the exception of Antalya and Bodrum, many venues in these seaside towns close for the winter months, making some areas resemble ghost towns. This can be frustrating for year-round residents, as many of the restaurants and cafes that initially attracted them to these locations shut their doors from October or November until April.

Pro: Closer expat community

Winter is when the expat community truly comes together. While many expats either have visitors or choose to live elsewhere in the summer to avoid the heat and crowds, winter is a time when the community is more active. From holiday markets and parties to weekly book clubs, quiz nights and social gatherings, the winter offers many opportunities to socialize, exercise, or volunteer with local charity groups and help care for street animals.

Con: Isolation in remote areas

If you live in a more remote area, winter can feel isolated due to reduced access to amenities and fewer people around. In some mountainous regions, transportation can become difficult during bad weather or when roads are closed. While the weather is generally mild, southern Türkiye does experience more rain during the winter, along with occasional storms and flooding.

Pro: Rich cultural experiences

Southern Türkiye is rich in history and culture and many festivals and cultural events take place throughout the region during the winter months. From camel wrestling and harvest festivals to dance performances and visits to archaeological sites, the off-season provides ample opportunities to immerse yourself in local traditions without the distractions of the tourist season.

Con: Difficulty finding housing

While the cost of living in southern Türkiye tends to be lower compared to larger cities like Istanbul, the region’s popularity among retirees and remote workers makes finding affordable housing challenging. The strong infrastructure has reliable public transportation, modern amenities, and excellent medical services, making many areas comfortable and convenient. However, finding year-round rental housing can be challenging. Most rentals are available only during the off-season, as homeowners typically prefer to offer short-term rentals at higher prices during summer. If you do manage to find a rental, you may need to move out by May. Many rentals are also furnished and require renters to pay for the entire duration upfront, with annual rentals demanding the whole year's payment in advance.