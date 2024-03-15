As Ramadan begins, Muslims everywhere embark on a monthlong journey of spiritual reflection and devotion. They fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food, drink and intimacy, seeking to deepen their connection with God and cultivate spiritual consciousness, known as "taqwa."

During this sacred month, Muslims worldwide will observe a dawn-to-dusk fast, lasting approximately 12 to 17 hours, depending on geographical location.

Ramadan holds profound significance for Muslims, marking the period when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad over 1,400 years ago.

The variability of Ramadan's start date each year is rooted in the Islamic lunar calendar, where months consist of either 29 or 30 days. Consequently, Ramadan shifts approximately 10 to 12 days earlier annually compared to the Gregorian calendar. In the year 2030, for instance, Ramadan will occur twice, first in January and then in December.

Notably, the next occurrence of Ramadan beginning after March 12 will be in the year 2057, marking a significant temporal milestone.

Fasting durations vary across the globe due to differences in daylight hours. Those residing in the southernmost regions, such as Chile or New Zealand, will fast for about 12 hours, while individuals in the northernmost areas, like Iceland or Greenland, will observe fasts exceeding 17 hours.

For Muslims residing in the Northern Hemisphere, fasting hours will gradually decrease until 2031, coinciding with Ramadan encompassing the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. Conversely, individuals in the Southern Hemisphere will experience an opposite trend.

In certain extreme northern locales, where the sun does not set for prolonged periods, adherence to fasting timings is guided by religious rulings aligning with Mecca, Saudi Arabia or the nearest Muslim-majority country.

Below are average fasting durations in various cities worldwide, acknowledging potential daily variations and methodological differences in calculations: