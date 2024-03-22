The Mediterranean diet prioritizes plant-based foods, incorporating healthy fats such as extra-virgin olive oil. It mainly consists of vegetables, fruits and whole grains. This dietary pattern is associated with reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and various chronic conditions.

Emphasizing overall eating patterns over strict formulas or calculations, the Mediterranean diet is characterized by its focus on plant-based foods and healthy fats. Dietitian Selin Yavuz from Istanbul Okan University Hospital provided insightful information about this approach:

Olive oil

Use olive oil in cooking and salads. It contains unsaturated fatty acids and is a healthy fat source.

Fresh vegetables

Consume plenty of vegetables. They can be eaten in salads, as side dishes or as raw vegetables.

Fruit

You can satisfy your sweet cravings after iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, with fruit. Especially opt for fresh fruit.

Legumes

Legumes, such as chickpeas, lentils and beans are rich in protein and fiber. They provide a feeling of fullness and aid digestion.

Fish

Try to consume fish at least a few times a week. Oily fish such as salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Whole grains

Choose whole-wheat bread or bran bread instead of white bread. You can also use whole-grain products like bulgur and brown rice.

Nuts

You can consume nuts after iftar or for suhoor. Eating a handful of nuts such as walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts, which contain healthy fats, can be beneficial.

Reduced salt

Reduce salt in your meals and flavor with spices and herbs instead.

Water consumption

Don't forget to drink plenty of water during suhoor and iftar. Choose water over tea and coffee to quench your thirst.

Snacks

Snacks are important in the Mediterranean diet. Especially during the period from iftar to suhoor, you can opt for healthy snacks.

With these suggestions, you can follow a balanced and healthy eating program throughout Ramadan. It is important to consult your doctor or a nutritionist if you have any health issues or special dietary needs.

Mediterranean diet boosts health

Heart Health: The Mediterranean diet contains healthy fats, especially olive oil rich in unsaturated fats. This can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Reducing diabetes risk

The Mediterranean diet is rich in whole grains, fiber-rich foods, fruits and vegetables, which can help stabilize blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory effects:

Components of the Mediterranean diet such as fruits, vegetables, olive oil and fish contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. This can reduce cellular damage and prevent inflammation.

Weight management:

The Mediterranean diet promotes balanced and natural eating. Low-processed foods, small amounts of red meat and healthy snacks can help with weight control.

Bone health:

Foods commonly consumed in the Mediterranean diet such as yogurt, cheese and almonds contain important components for bone health such as calcium and vitamin D.

Longevity:

The Mediterranean diet is associated with longevity among people living in the Mediterranean region. The health benefits associated with this dietary pattern can support a long and healthy life.