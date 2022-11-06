French model and reality TV star Marine El Himer has converted to Islam, saying these moments mark the "happiest day" of her life.
Himer on Saturday shared her photos in a hijab near the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in Mecca, two days after she announced she had accepted Islam.
"There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions experienced at this very moment. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshaallah," she posted on Instagram.
She added that this was "a choice of soul, heart and reason."
Himer featured on the reality television show "Les Princes et les Princess de l'Amour" ("The Princes and Princesses of Love") in France.
The popular influencer also thanked her followers for their support and kindness.
French media reported that Himer grew up with her stepfather, conducted some research about her biological father and where they originally came from for a long time, and met Islam during this period.
