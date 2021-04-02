A senior official from Turkey's religious affairs authority reassured people that receiving a COVID-19 jab does not break one's fast, as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is approaching.

"There is no nutritious vitamin or food substance in any vaccine, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Injecting such a thing into the body does not break the fast," Idris Bozkurt, a senior member of Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs, told Anadolu Agency late Friday, to alleviate the public's religious concerns.

However, if one wants to exercise caution, they can get the vaccine after iftar (fast-breaking meal) or before sahur (pre-dawn meal), he added.

He encouraged those who obtain vaccination appointments during fasting hours to take the jab.

"Vaccination is an important measure to protect the health, stay healthy and prevent transmission [of infection]. Therefore, we have to be vaccinated in order to prevent this [disease]. I would like to remind people who have to get this vaccine that fasting is not an obstacle," Bozkurt added.

He also called upon people to stay away from behaviors that might endanger public health.

"Whatever protective measures are, we have to abide by them," he said.

In the face of rising cases and fatalities, Turkey on Monday announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Ramadan will start on April 13 and end on May 12 in Turkey.