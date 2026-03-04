Zeynep (Ashana) Van de Weijer, a Dutch convert to Islam, says her life has changed profoundly – both spiritually and physically – since embracing the faith.

“I felt something in the mosque that still gives me goosebumps,” Van de Weijer told Anadolu Agency (AA). “I felt very warm and welcomed. At that moment, I thought there was more to Islam. After that, I never got sick again. I’m happy and even my hands are healed.”

Van de Weijer works in the detention unit of a police station in Limburg, in the south of the Netherlands. She shared her journey to Islam and her family’s reactions with AA.

Before converting, Van de Weijer struggled with an autoimmune illness that led to depression. “I went through a difficult period. I received a type of chemotherapy and had eczema on my hands and feet. I no longer went outside and didn’t feel well,” she said.

About two and a half years ago, she turned to Islam. Her first exposure came through social media. “One day, I saw posts about Islam on Instagram. I thought about buying a Quran. I bought it and started reading. Then I began to research more deeply,” she said.

Her first visit to a mosque with friends left a lasting impression. “I felt so warmly welcomed. I realized there was more to Islam. After that, I never got sick again,” Van de Weijer said.

She chose the name Zeynep after converting, a name that carries the same meaning as her birth name. She lives in Heerlen with her three cats.

Ramadan, family, support

Van de Weijer said that observing Ramadan is easier now as a Muslim. “Before, I tried fasting but struggled. Now it comes easier, alhamdulillah,” she said. She added that Ramadan can be challenging for converts who are alone, but community iftar gatherings and memories of sharing meals with her grandmother’s Turkish neighbors help her feel connected.

Sharing her faith with her family posed its own challenges. She said her mother’s support was crucial. “She told me, ‘If you’re happy on this path, I don’t care what you believe. As long as you’re happy, I’m behind you.’ The next day, I went to the mosque and recited the Shahada (declaration of faith),” Van de Weijer said.

She later obtained an official conversion certificate at Fatih Mosque in Roermond, affiliated with the Netherlands Diyanet Foundation (HDV). The mosque community welcomed her warmly, giving her a sense of starting a new chapter.

Her relationship with her father, initially distant, improved after she converted. “I told him, ‘Dad, I’m no longer the girl you left behind. I’m Muslim now.’ He immediately accepted it,” she said. Their bond strengthened after her conversion. “He told me, ‘I always had a good daughter, but now I have no worries at all,’” she recalled.

Van de Weijer highlighted that family ties often endure. “Even when a friend’s family initially rejected her conversion, I reminded her that Allah does not burden you beyond what you can bear and eventually, her father softened. Your family is always your family; they can’t stay away forever,” she said.

One of the aspects of Islam that resonates most with her is the open door for repentance. “Even if we sin, we can always turn to Allah. This is one of the most beautiful aspects of Islam,” Van de Weijer said.