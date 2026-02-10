Some cities are like unexpected treasures: we don’t hear their names often, we add them to our plans at the last minute, yet when it’s time to say goodbye, a piece of our heart stays behind. Just half an hour away from Amsterdam’s famous crowds lies a world that is calmer, deeper and undoubtedly more romantic.

Utrecht: A hidden gem

In some travels, certain stops surprise us – or even make us wonder whether we should have visited at all – yet their charm lingers in our memory. Utrecht is one of those cities. I hope one day your path will cross with this delightful city, which I am eager to share with you.

Here’s a fact that might surprise you: Utrecht, often called “Little Amsterdam,” is actually the fourth largest city in the Netherlands. Following Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, Utrecht stands as one of the oldest cities in the country. Centrally located, it is about 40 kilometers (24.86 miles) southeast of Amsterdam and 60 kilometers northeast of Rotterdam, making it a must-visit on any Dutch itinerary.

Jans Jansbrug, Old City of Utrecht, the Netherlands. (Shutterstock Photo)

Despite being the fourth largest city, Utrecht does not share the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam. Perhaps this is why many visitors, including myself, feel an immediate connection to the city. Its traditional Dutch buildings, charming canal-side cafes and serene atmosphere make it perfect for slow walks, photography and simply savoring the moment. Utrecht is romantic, calm and timeless.

Canals: Heartbeat of Utrecht

The best way to understand Utrecht is through its canals. Unlike those in Amsterdam, Utrecht’s canals exude a unique charm and feel like the city’s lifeblood.

The famous werfkelder, or wharf cellars, give the city a two-level layout. Descending the moss-covered stone steps from street level, you leave the city’s rush behind and enter a tranquil world. Historic cellar doors now open into boutique cafés adorned with colorful flowers, dimly lit jazz spots, or creative art studios.

Snow along the Oudegracht canal in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 28, 2018. (Shutterstock Photo)

One of the city’s greatest joys is the feeling of life moving more slowly here. Even as a large city, Utrecht allows you to savor quiet moments. You’ll find yourself taking endless photos on flower-laden canal bridges and wishing your coffee by the water would never end.

Utrecht’s majestic landmark

Dom Square (Domplein) is an ideal starting point for exploring the city. Its centerpiece, the Dom Tower, warmly welcomes visitors with its striking presence.

Built in the 11th century, the Dom Tower is one of Europe’s tallest church towers, standing 112 meters high. Once part of the Utrecht Cathedral, it remains a symbol of the city. The Gothic-style cathedral next to it adds to the historic skyline. From the top of the tower, you can enjoy panoramic views of Utrecht.

Discover history beneath Dom Tower

Did you know the magic of Dom Square continues underground?

The Dom tower on Market Square in Utrecht, the Netherlands. (Shutterstock Photo)

Dom Under Utrecht offers a unique journey into 2,000 years of history. This underground museum showcases excavations and Roman-era ruins, revealing the city’s evolution from its earliest days. Archaeology enthusiasts can even witness ongoing excavations during their visit, making it a captivating experience for anyone interested in history and discovery.

St. Martin’s Cathedral

Another medieval gem in Utrecht is St. Martin’s Church, a symbol of the city that has stood the test of time. Hidden within the church is Pandhof Garden, a historic cloister garden adorned with plants, flowers and sculptures. Here, visitors experience a serene blend of history and nature, perfect for reflection and photography.

St. Martin’s Cathedral and Dom Tower, center of Utrecht, the Netherlands. (Shutterstock Photo)

Rietveld Schröder House

Utrecht is also home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site: the Rietveld Schröder House, designed by Dutch architect Gerrit Rietveld. A global icon of modern architecture, the house features remarkable design innovations:

Movable partitions transform the interior from one large open space into multiple rooms.

The kitchen, living and dining areas can be reconfigured based on need.

The Rietveld Schröder House, designed by Gerrit Rietveld in 1924, Utrecht, the Netherlands. (Shutterstock Photo)

The corner window frames the outside view perfectly, with unobstructed sightlines that make the scenery feel like a painting.

The house is one of the most creative examples of functional modern architecture you can visit.

Museum Catharijneconvent

Named after a medieval monastery, Museum Catharijneconvent displays religious art and artifacts, exploring the Netherlands’ spiritual history. Alongside its impressive collections, the museum offers insights into traditions, rituals, and religious life, providing a unique and immersive experience.

Museum of Religious Art in the former Catharijneconvent Monastery, Utrecht, the Netherlands, April 18, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

Castle De Haar

Just outside Utrecht lies De Haar Castle, one of the most beautiful and grand castles in the Netherlands, ranked among the 22 most beautiful castles in the world. Situated between Utrecht and Amsterdam, it is a testament to history and luxury, transporting visitors into a magical fairytale.

Miffy Museum

The Nijntje Museum, dedicated to the beloved Dutch children’s character Miffy (created by Dick Bruna), offers an educational and entertaining experience for children. Families can explore the colorful world of Miffy and enjoy interactive exhibits.

A view of the Miffy museum (Het nijntje museum), Utrecht, the Netherlands, Dec. 14, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

Sonnenborgh Observatory

Located in the northeast of the city, Sonnenborgh Observatory also functions as an astronomy museum. Housed within a historic fort, the observatory was acquired by Utrecht University in 1853 for astronomical research. Public observation events are occasionally held, guided by professional astronomers, making it a fascinating stop for science enthusiasts.