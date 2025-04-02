Lucas Clemente, an Italian chef living in Brussels, shared his journey to Islam and the spiritual awakening he experienced through his faith. At 35 years old, Clemente, who had been living in Brussels for 12 years, revealed that his decision to embrace Islam followed deep conversations with a Muslim colleague and extensive research into various religions.

Born in Milan, Italy, Clemente initially moved to Brussels for bartending, an offer he received from a friend. “I didn’t even know exactly where Brussels was,” he said, recalling how he started his life in Belgium without knowing French and with no acquaintances. He began working at an Italian restaurant, experiencing the typical challenges of an immigrant in a foreign country.

Clemente described how his conversations with a Moroccan receptionist at the hotel where he stayed played an essential role in his spiritual journey. They often discussed various topics, including religion. Clemente shared that, at the time, he was an atheist and had been raised in Christian schools, although his family wasn’t religious.

“I didn’t believe in God,” he said. “We started debating the existence of God. I studied and researched, presenting my arguments about why I thought God didn’t exist. However, I quickly realized that my evidence was weak and his arguments were powerful. That’s when I began to see that there is strong proof for the existence of God. It was unbelievable for an atheist like me, and I decided to keep researching.”

Discovering Islam

After coming to believe in God's existence, Clemente turned to the question of which religion was most accurate. He researched various religions, starting with Buddhism but leaving Islam for last. Upon exploring Islam, he found undeniable evidence and miraculous scientific explanations in the Quran that he couldn’t ignore.

“What first caught my attention in the Quran was its scientific explanations,” Clemente shared, noting that even the development of embryos was described in the text.

As he delved deeper into Islam, Clemente said that it wasn’t just the scientific aspects that impacted him, but also the character of Muslim societies. “Muslims are generally more generous, friendly and empathetic,” he noted, appreciating the way Islam influenced social behavior.

There were pivotal moments during his journey that left a lasting impact on Clemente, especially a conversation with an imam. The imam asked him, “Would you think the watch on your wrist came into existence without a creator? No. So how could you think a human being came into existence without one?” Clemente reflected on this question, realizing that the existence of a higher power was beyond coincidence.

“When I became a Muslim, I felt something in my heart. It’s something you can’t explain – only feel. You begin to have beautiful dreams and experience inner peace. It’s an inexplicable sensation, but it’s the very essence of reality.”

Describing the spiritual transformation he underwent after embracing Islam, Clemente shared, “At first, I approached Islam with skepticism, but over time, it became a spiritual awakening. You start applying Islam in your daily life – praying, fasting – and you begin to feel the difference. The day I became Muslim, I felt something in my heart. It was a deep sense of peace.”

He also recounted a dream where he was running with an atheist friend, overcoming every obstacle along the way. In the dream, he won the race. “It was a sign to me that I was on the right path,” he said.

After converting to Islam, Clemente experienced significant positive changes in his life. “Before, I was terrified of losing money. I couldn’t take risks, fearing I would lose what I had invested. But after embracing faith, I gained the moral, physical and spiritual strength to understand that everything comes from Allah. Once you realize that, fear vanishes.”

He pointed out that, with his newfound peace, he was able to focus better and create a more stable life. “I left all my bad habits behind. I stopped drinking and smoking. My focus improved, and I realized I couldn’t focus on anything when I was younger. At 35, I’ve built my career and family, while my friends back in Italy, who are the same age, still live as if they are in their twenties.”

Clemente shared his message to young people struggling with spiritual crises: “Islam is the solution to all your problems. It leads to a better life. It’s difficult to explain the inner dimension of Islam, but the logical aspects are clear. Living by Islam gives you strength, focus and purpose.”

Clemente also recounted a chance encounter with a childhood friend who had also embraced Islam. While visiting a mosque in Brussels, Clemente saw someone dressed in traditional Moroccan clothing. It turned out to be a friend from Italy, who had also become Muslim and was working as a teacher in Belgium. Their paths had crossed once more in their shared journey of faith.