There are so many things in life worth celebrating! Especially around the holidays, or in most cultures, the holy days. Celebrations, which appeal to everyone from festivals to birthdays, from holidays to festivities, to everyone and every age group, represent the pleasant times we spend in joy.

Celebrating is defined as expressing happiness for a happy situation or performing a ceremony on the anniversary of an important event.

In many countries of the world, traditional and personal celebrations have some rituals: colorful clothes, lights, music, makeup or various foods.

The most common one in the world, of course, is New Year's Eve celebrations, followed by the arrival of spring being celebrated with great enthusiasm.

There can be official celebrations of countries, commemorations, religious ceremonies, holidays, local festivals and many more reasons to celebrate.

I've detailed some of them for you below, and at the end of the article, there is even a small list of the weird, surprising and days you've never heard of putting a smile on your face, celebrated in various parts of the world.

Holi festival

The stories about the start date of this ancient festival celebrated in India differ according to the sources. Holi festival celebrates the arrival of spring, the flowering of love. It represents a new beginning to forget, forgive and repair relationships.

Holi celebrations begin with some religious rituals performed in front of a fire the night before Holi, which falls around the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar.

It has a cultural significance among Hindu traditions.

People of all ages color each other with dry powder paints, water guns filled with colored water, or water balloons.

For this reason, the festival, which creates a full spring atmosphere with all kinds of colors, is also called the "Festival of Colors."

Singing and dancing, traditional food, and most importantly, colors are all part of this festivity.

All-day long games of colors end in the evening, everyone cleans up, visits each other and exchanges candy.

The festival has spread to parts of Europe and North America as a spring celebration of love, fun and color.

Martenitsa Day

A Bulgarian tradition, martenitsa is an ornament made of white and red wool, worn from the first of March until the end of March.

Martenitsa is worn from Baba Marta Day, which means "Grandma March," on March 1 until the wearer first sees a stork, swallow, or blossoming tree – or until the end of March.

Baba Marta, which dates back to ancient times, is a tradition unique to Bulgaria. People gift each other martenitsi with wishes of health and strength, or attach them to fruit trees, houses or pets. No one can buy it for themself, everyone receives it as a gift from their relatives and loved ones.

In this way, wishes are made for the new agricultural year to be fruitful and productive. The white color used in martenitsa represents longevity, and the red color represents health and strength.

The tradition is on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Chuseok festival

A major midautumn harvest festival celebrated in North and South Korea, Chuseok – also known as Hangawi – is a three-day holiday in South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon.

As a celebration of the good harvest, Koreans visit their ancestral hometowns and share a feast of traditional dishes such as songpyeon, yakgwa, fruits like Asian pear and hallabong, and rice wines such as sindoju and dongdongju.

Although there is no clear source for its origin, many scholars believe that Chuseok may have originated from ancient shamanistic celebrations of the harvest month.

New harvests are offered to local gods and ancestors, meaning that Chuseok may have originated as a worship ritual.

In some areas, worship is delayed if there is no harvest, or Chuseok is not celebrated in areas where there is no annual harvest.

Many places, such as government offices and shops, are closed during the three-day national holiday.

Eid al-Adha

Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims for four days starting from the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah according to the Hijri calendar.

It is also the time when Muslims perform the haj pilgrimage to Mecca every year.

It is one of the two most important holidays in the Islamic tradition. A national holiday is also declared in Islamic and predominantly Muslim countries.

The holiday is a time for "sharing" in Islam. Every Muslim who can afford to slaughter sacrificial animals, including sheep and cows, must deliver the meat to the needy.

As an Islamic term, "Qurban" means an animal that is slaughtered and sacrificed with the intention of getting closer to Allah and gaining His approval. Eid-al-Adha is known by different names in different languages ​​and cultures.

The holiday is usually called Bakra Eid in India and Pakistan, which means "Goat Feast," because the animal that is often sacrificed in these countries is a goat.

On the morning of the holiday, Eid prayers are performed in mosques. During the first three days, the qurbans are slaughtered and distributed to those in need. This worship is obligatory for people who are considered rich according to religious provisions.

In addition to these rituals, visiting family elders, friends and neighbors, wearing new clothes, offering various foods and making children happy are among the traditions.

Rio Carnival

The Carnival in Rio de Janeiro is a festival held every year before Lent – considered the biggest carnival in the world – with 2 million people per day on the streets.

The carnival festival in Rio first took place in 1723. Parades, parties and outdoor performances are quite colorful and lively.

Dancers with elaborate costumes and choreography add color to the carnival with their performances.

Some of the most famous events of the Rio carnival today are ticketed events. Grandstand tickets are general admission tickets that are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and are not pre-allocated.

The typical Rio carnival parade is filled with revelers, floats and adornments from numerous samba schools located in Rio

Sukkot Festival

Sukkot, called the "Festival of Ingathering," "Harvest Festival" or "Festival of Booths," is a holy holiday and is celebrated on the 15th day of the month of Tishri – in September or October. It is one of the three holy festivals – also known as the Three Pilgrimage Festivals – during which Jews make pilgrimages to the Temple in Jerusalem, the Holy Temple.

The feast lasts seven days and the intermediate days are called Hol Hameod. Sukas are small structures made with walls and organic things – usually with certain tree branches – meaning hut or tent. The Sukas commemorate and pray for the Israelites who traveled through the desert for 40 years after escaping slavery in Egypt.

Many other festivities occur throughout the world on special days, some quite unique and fun indeed, from Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 in the United States, to Compliment Day on Jan. 24, Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day Feb. 11, Public Sleeping Day on Feb. 28, Awkward Moments Day on March 18, Wear Pajamas to Work Day on April 16, Hug Your Cat Day on June 4, Forgot Day on July 2, Stick Out Your Tongue Day on July 19, Hot Mulled Cider Day on Sept. 30, Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day on Dec. 8, and countless others.