Ulu Mosque, located in the Albaicin district of Granada, holds deep historical significance and serves as a key spiritual hub for the local Muslim community. Situated across from the Alhambra Palace, it marks the return of Islam to a region that once hosted one of Spain's last Islamic strongholds.

Emir Hisham Melara, who has directed the mosque for nearly a year, shared that the Muslim population in Granada and surrounding areas has grown to about 40,000, with a steady rise in conversions. "Almost every Friday, someone recites the shahada and becomes Muslim here," Melara noted, mentioning 15 conversions in December 2024 and 10 more in February.

A unique feature of Ulu Mosque is that it is the only mosque in Spain where the call to prayer (adhan) is recited loudly from the minaret. "The presence of this mosque is truly a miracle," Melara said, reflecting on the significance of Islam’s return after the fall of Granada in 1492.

The mosque is also historically important as the first built by Spanish Muslims in Europe, a symbol of the revival of Islam in the region. It attracts around 200,000 visitors annually, including Muslims from countries like Malaysia and the United States, particularly during Ramadan.

The Muslim community of Granada gathers for iftar at Ulu Mosque, Granada, Spain, March 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ramadan is the mosque’s busiest time, with various activities for the community. Melara explained that before iftar, the evening meal, the mosque’s imam gives lessons and after prayer, they serve Harira soup. "We also provide food for sahur, the pre-dawn meal."

Despite its success, Melara stressed the importance of education for the next generation. "While growing the community is vital, we must prioritize teaching our children about Islam," he said.

The mosque also works closely with the Granada Municipality and the Andalusian Government on initiatives, including efforts to expand the Muslim cemetery.