Muslims across the globe on Thursday observed Laylat al-Barat, or the "Night of Barat," Islam’s night of forgiveness and salvation.

Faithful in every corner of the world flocked to mosques to pray and repent.

Many mosques in Turkey were also packed amid the eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The Night of Barat is one of the five holy nights in Islam.

Although these nights aren’t marked by public holidays in Turkey, the minarets of mosques across the country are illuminated and special prayers are recited for the occasion.

These nights are usually known as “kandil geceleri” in Turkish because Muslims used to light oil lamps called “kandils” in mosques on these days.

Laylat al-Barat is the night of the 15th day of Shaban in the Islamic lunar (Hijri) calendar.

The occasion is also known as a time that brings the glad tidings of the approaching advent of Ramadan, the blessed month of fasting during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from predawn to sunset.