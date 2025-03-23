For 25 years, Hazım Perk, a 65-year-old retired worker from central Türkiye's Kayseri, has spent the last 10 days of Ramadan in itikaf, a religious retreat inside historic mosques.

Itikaf is an Islamic practice in which Muslims seclude themselves in a mosque for intensive worship, particularly during the final 10 days of Ramadan. The practice, which dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad, involves dedicating oneself to prayer, reciting the Quran and deepening spiritual reflection while refraining from worldly distractions. It is considered a highly meritorious act in Islam, with the purpose of strengthening one’s connection to God.

Perk first learned about itikaf in 2001 and began observing it that same year. Over the years, he has secluded himself in various mosques, including four years at Cami-i Kebir, built during the Danishmend era, and one year at Han Mosque, constructed in the Seljuk period. For the past 20 years, he has continued the practice in the cells of the centuries-old Gülük Mosque, also built by the Danishmends.

Living within the mosque, Perk eats, sleeps and spends his days in prayer, reading the Quran, reciting supplications and attending religious discussions.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Perk said he finds deep spiritual fulfillment in itikaf and that time always feels too short.

Hazım Perk checks a book at a library within a mosque during the itikaf, Kayseri, central Türkiye, March 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

“I’ve been observing itikaf for 25 years. When I first learned about this form of worship, I decided to begin in 2001,” he said. “Muslims should take the Prophet Muhammad as an example in all aspects of life. Itikaf allows a person to withdraw from worldly affairs and turn entirely to God. When performed with sincerity, it is considered among the most virtuous acts.”

Perk said he has never considered giving up the practice and intends to continue as long as he is able.

“When I enter itikaf, I feel like a recharged battery, spiritually renewed,” he said. “Since you cut off all ties with the outside world, itikaf brings you closer to God.”

He noted that participants only leave the mosque for essential needs and typically sleep no more than four hours per day, devoting the remaining time to worship.

Perk also observed a rising interest in itikaf in recent years and encouraged others to experience it at least once in their lifetime.

“People spend thousands of dollars to go on Umrah, yet they hesitate when it comes to itikaf,” he said.

“It requires courage and dedication. You detach from daily life and spend 10 days entirely in the mosque. I sincerely recommend it to everyone. Time flies, and honestly, even 24 hours in a day don’t feel like enough.”