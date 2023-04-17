Muslims around the world are looking forward to celebrating the Night of Power, Laylat al-Qadr, tonight, also rendered as the Night of Destiny, the night when Muslims believe the Quran was first sent down from heaven to the world and also the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

The night is one of the most cherished in the religion of Islam. It is described to be better than a thousand months of worshipping. The much-awaited event marks the night of the first revelation of the Quran, Islam's holy book, to the Prophet Muhammad.

The prophet is quoted as saying: “Look for the Night of Qadr in the last 10 nights of Ramadan,” meaning any of the last 10 nights might be Laylat al-Qadr.

Hence, the exact date remains unknown, but Laylat al-Qadr is widely believed to be the 27th night of Ramadan and is celebrated that night. In many countries, including Türkiye, it is celebrated on the 27th.

“The Night of Destiny is better than a thousand months,” from a verse in the Quran, makes the night even more important.

Muslims gather for collective prayers and recite the Quran together on that night.

“Whoever stays up (in prayer and remembrance of Allah) on the Night of Destiny, fully believing (in Allah’s promise of reward) and hoping to seek reward, he shall be forgiven for his past sins,” Muhammad is also quoted as saying.

Also known as “The Night of Power,” “Night of Decree,” “Night of Determination” and “Precious Night,” Laylat al-Qadr is translated in Turkish as "Kadir Gecesi."

Turks flock to the mosques to pray in unison after iftar, the fast-breaking meal.

Muslims believe the night is found on one of the last five odd-numbered nights in Ramadan – 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th – whereby the night precedes day.

Certain scholars underline that if a Friday night coincides with an odd-numbered night, it is likely to be Laylat al-Qadr.