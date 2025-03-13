The fundamental act of worship in Islam is prayer (“salah” in Arabic). How else can the significance of an act of worship be conveyed other than by saying, “Prayer is the pillar of religion; whoever upholds it upholds the faith and whoever demolishes it demolishes the faith”? The Quran speaks most frequently about prayer and hadiths describe it as “the distinguishing feature of a Muslim.” In the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, faith in God is mentioned most often alongside prayer. Prayer is unlike other acts of worship.

For example, other acts of worship can be postponed due to legitimate excuses, compensated with a ransom or fulfilled through alternative means. This is not the case for prayer. There is no valid excuse for neglecting it. In this regard, prayer can be compared to fasting. In Islam, excuses for not fasting are accepted based on sincerity and fairness. A person may be ill, stuck on a journey, physically unable to fast, pregnant or face other justifiable reasons. In all such cases, Islam provides alternatives, offering relief to the individual. In this sense, Islam’s principle of ease is most evident in fasting. Prayer, however, does not follow this rule. It is the one act of worship for which Islam accepts no excuse. A person may be ill, but they are still required to perform their prayers.

For this reason, the way prayer is performed can adapt to different circumstances. Someone unable to stand can pray while sitting; if they cannot sit, they can pray while lying down or even through gestures – by blinking their eyes or moving their head. No other act of worship is treated with such meticulous attention.

A clear distinction exists between how religious practices are classified by societal traditions and how they are classified by religion itself. In Türkiye, people tend to be more diligent about fasting while being more lenient with prayer. This may have psychological or sociological explanations, but just because something can be explained does not mean it is justified. In Islam, the priority is prayer and it is the one act of worship that allows for no concessions. Fasting, on the other hand, is more accommodating of excuses. Islam seems to say: "If your circumstances allow, fast. But no matter what, do not abandon prayer!"

Why is prayer so important, and why is it described as the pillar of Islam? While most acts of worship align with the principle of secrecy, prayer is the visible and outward face of Islam. But it is more than that – Islam, with all its seen and unseen aspects, manifests in prayer, making it the embodiment of religious wholeness.

For instance, fasting is a hidden act of worship. Unless a person declares it, no one can know they are fasting. This is why fasting lends itself to sincerity. Zakat (almsgiving) is also a private act of worship; no one needs to know whether someone has given their obligatory charity. Even if someone fails to pay zakat, the Muslim community may demand it, but publicizing it is not necessary. Hajj (pilgrimage) is an exceptional act of worship and should be evaluated separately. In Hajj, a person is already stripped of worldly identities, making secrecy unnecessary. Hajj is akin to journeying into the afterlife. Prayer, however, is different – it is a completely visible act of worship. We will explore this aspect further.

Another crucial point about prayer is that it belongs entirely to Islam. More precisely, both in its form and meaning, prayer is unique to Islam. No other religion has anything quite like it, nor does any other faith prescribe a daily five-time ritual prayer. One of Islam’s greatest blessings to humanity is this structured and consistent worship.

Fasting, in terms of its outward form, can be found in different societies and cultures. Many communities practice fasting and dietary restrictions as a method of moral refinement. In past civilizations, such practices were adopted for spiritual reasons, while in the modern world, they are often promoted for health benefits. Zakat, in some form, exists in all societies as a means of charity and social solidarity. The concept of sacred times and places, which characterize the pilgrimage, is also present in other religions. But prayer, from beginning to end, is a religious practice exclusive to Islam.

A third significant aspect of prayer is that it is not merely a single act of worship but a combination of multiple acts of worship. This is one of the most distinguishing features of prayer – it encompasses many of the acts of devotion mentioned in Islam. Each component of prayer can be regarded as an independent form of worship.

All these reasons make prayer the pillar of Islam. During Ramadan, it is essential to rethink the foundation of faith – the pillar that upholds religion.