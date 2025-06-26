With the arrival of the Islamic year 1447 on the Hijri calendar, Saudi Arabia has once again renewed the Kiswah, the covering of the Kaaba, the most sacred site in Islam. This annual ritual is a deeply significant event for Muslims worldwide.

According to an official statement from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia, the replacement of the Kaaba’s cover was carried out last night by a specialized team comprising 154 experts. The meticulous process involved removing the old cover and replacing it with a new one made up of 47 separate pieces of fabric, collectively weighing 1,415 kilograms (3,120 pounds).

The new cover features approximately 825 kilograms of pure silk, intricately combined with 180 kilograms of silver and gold used for embroidery. The belt of the Kaaba’s cover, known as the “Hizam,” is adorned with verses from the Quran woven with silver and gold thread, reflecting exquisite craftsmanship and devotion.

After removal, the old cover was cleansed with Zamzam water, a practice steeped in tradition and reverence. It will be sent to various Islamic countries, where it will be displayed in museums as a symbol of spiritual heritage.

The Kaaba’s cover, or Kiswah, is produced at the King Abdulaziz Kiswah Complex in Mecca. The complex employs around 200 craftsmen and administrative staff and is home to the world’s largest sewing machine, measuring up to 16 meters in length and operated with computer-assisted technology. This advanced machinery allows for the precision and quality necessary to create such a sacred textile.

Traditionally, Saudi Arabia replaced the Kaaba’s cover each year on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, known as the Day of Arafah, which is one of the most important days of the Hajj pilgrimage. However, in 2022, the practice was changed to coincide with the first day of the Islamic year, 1 Muharram, aligning the renewal ceremony with the beginning of the new Hijri calendar year.

This annual renewal serves as a profound reminder of the Kaaba’s central role in the Islamic faith and continues to inspire Muslims around the world.