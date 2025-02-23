Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has announced that Ramadan will last 29 days this year, as the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic year, is expected to be visible on the evening of the 29th day of Ramadan.

The first Tarawih prayer of Ramadan will be held on Friday. On the night between Feb. 28 and March 1, Muslims will observe Sahur, the pre-dawn meal and the first iftar, breaking the fast, will take place on the same day.

The holiest night of Ramadan, Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power), which is considered "better than a thousand months" in the Quran, will be estimated to be observed on March 26.

Ramadan Bayram, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, will begin on March 30.

The Diyanet’s High Board of Religious Affairs also set this year’s Fitra (a type of charity that Islam mandates for every capable Muslim) at TL 180 ($4.95).

Halit Çalış, a member of the Diyanet's Religious Affairs High Board, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Ramadan is one of the most eagerly awaited times for Muslims, a period of spiritual devotion and increased charity.

"It is crucial to see every moment of Ramadan as an opportunity," Çalış said, emphasizing the importance of inviting others to iftar during the holy month. "Undoubtedly, the needs of the poor should be a priority during Ramadan, and we should not neglect our relatives either."

Çalış reiterated that Ramadan is also the month of the Quran, urging Muslims to engage more deeply with the holy book during this time.

"Religious practices are determined by the Islamic (Hijri) calendar," he explained, noting that the beginning and end of Ramadan depend on the lunar calendar. The Hijri calendar, which is shorter than the Gregorian (solar) calendar by about 10-11 days, results in Ramadan starting 10-11 days earlier each year. This is why Ramadan sometimes lasts 29 days and other times 30.

Çalış also called on Muslims to increase their charity efforts during Ramadan, noting the suffering of people around the world. "Many people suffer under oppression, hunger and poverty. We must continue our acts of charity beyond Ramadan," he added. "In such circumstances, we cannot live a life of comfort."