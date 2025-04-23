The town of Iznik, located in the Bursa province of Türkiye, is preparing for a significant religious event in 2025, marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

The council, which took place in A.D. 325 at the request of Emperor Constantine, was a pivotal gathering in Christian history where crucial theological issues were debated and resolved.

The planned ceremony in Lake Iznik will take place near the remains of a submerged basilica, believed to have been dedicated to Saint Neophytos.

Ongoing work

In 2014, water levels in Lake Iznik dropped, revealing the submerged basilica remains, which lie approximately 20 meters (65 feet) from the shore at a depth of 1.5 to 2 meters.

Iznik Mayor Kağan Mehmet Usta shared details about the ongoing preparations, confirming that work is proceeding rapidly. According to Usta, the environmental and infrastructure improvements around the site are expected to be completed in about 20 days.

Significance of Iznik

Usta also emphasized the importance of Iznik for the Christian world. The town is considered one of the major pilgrimage sites, especially since it played a central role in shaping the early Christian faith. The Nicene Creed, still used in Christian churches today, was established at the First Council of Nicaea. Additionally, the dates for Easter were also determined at the First Council of Nicaea, held in Iznik. Usta explained that, after the passing of Pope Francis, who had expressed a strong interest in visiting Iznik, religious tourism in the town has surged, with many religious groups visiting.

An aerial view of the submerged basilica near Lake Iznik, Bursa, Türkiye, April 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

The preparations for the anniversary event are supported by both the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Vatican. Usta noted that senior Vatican officials have recognized Iznik’s significance and have been in close communication with local authorities.

The Turkish government is also committed to enhancing Iznik’s status as a key destination for religious tourism. Usta pointed out that even a small percentage of the global Christian population visiting Iznik could result in millions of visitors, a significant opportunity for both the town and Türkiye as a whole.

Awaiting new pope

After the death of Pope Francis, Usta expressed hope that the new pope's first visit would be to Iznik. A special platform, measuring 42 square meters, is being constructed next to the sunken basilica to host guests, ceremonies and Masses. Another large platform is located nearby, capable of accommodating 2,000 people.

A visit from a pope would be of great significance not only for Türkiye but also for Bursa, with the local authorities fully supporting the preparations. Usta believes that this occasion could elevate Iznik’s position as a major religious and cultural hub.

In 2024, Pope Francis announced his intention to visit Iznik in 2025 to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. This decision highlights the continued importance of Iznik in the Christian world, underscoring the town's role in shaping Christian theology and traditions. The town's historical and spiritual significance continues to attract attention and the upcoming ceremonies are expected to draw people from around the world.