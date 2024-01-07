The Selimiye Mosque, undergoing restoration since November 2021 under the Directorate General of Foundations, attracted numerous local and international visitors last year.

Despite the ongoing restoration efforts by the Directorate General of Foundations, the mosque, a masterpiece by Mimar Sinan, remains open for worship and visits.

The sections unaffected by restoration have drawn a considerable number of visitors to the Selimiye Mosque.

Kemal Soytürk, the Director of Edirne Culture and Tourism, emphasized the significance of the mosque, listed in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as an asset in urban tourism.

Soytürk noted that the restoration work within the mosque did not deter visitors; instead, it became an opportunity to witness the restoration process. Particularly, students in the fields of architecture and engineering visit to observe their peers' work, even admiring the scaffolding outside the minarets.

Soytürk highlighted that tourists visiting Edirne invariably visit the mosque before leaving the city. He also emphasized the cohesion between Selimiye Square, recently regulated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the mosque.

"The restoration works in the mosque continue, allowing for worship and visits. In 2023, we estimate that around 5 million tourists visited Selimiye Mosque. This evaluation is based on information provided by the mosque's assigned religious and security personnel. Especially during the summer months when European residents return to their home countries, there is a significant increase in activity," Soytürk said, adding: "Additionally, Edirne's proximity to Istanbul and the influx of visitors from there contribute significantly to the number of Selimiye's visitors."

Especially on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Selimiye Mosque has become a crucial tourism destination for visitors coming from Istanbul and surrounding provinces. Observing Mimar Sinan's masterpiece, Selimiye, during its restoration is a great privilege.

The recently regulated Selimiye Square by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has also become a distinct attraction. Walking among the remnants of Yemiş Kapanı Hanı in that square and gazing at Selimiye from afar evoke unique emotions."

Soytürk maintained that as the city's tourism potential continues to grow, the number of tourists visiting Selimiye will likely increase further.