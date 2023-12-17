This Sunday, Dec. 17, the death and legacy of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi will be commemorated in Türkiye’s Konya, the place of his burial, with thousands flocking to be there for the celebrations that will bring this central Anatolian city to life.

Referred to as “The Wedding Night,” the Şeb-i Arus ceremony in Konya marks the mystics union of the soul with the divine. Thus, this Sunday, visitors from all over the world will stand alongside his grave in honor of his spiritual ascendence on the anniversary of this night. Having passed away over 816 years ago, it is quite a testament to his shared wisdom that this poet, Islamic scholar and Sufi mystic is still remembered and celebrated to this day.

In Konya, this past fortnight has seen the Mevlana Festival, held annually in Rumi’s honor. On the evening of the 17th, his followers will visit his mausoleum, which is also the Mevlana Museum and every day, there are whirling dervish performances at the Mevlana Culture Center. While Rumi is most well-known for his deep insights relayed in prose, his followers would go on to found the Mevlevi Order in Konya.

Considered to be the spiritual leader of the Mevlevi Order, it is because of Rumi that the whirling dervishes take part in their signature Sufi practice of Sema, which refers to the practice of whirling as a form of meditation and prayer.

These dervishes tend to wear long robe-like garments, a fez-like hate and they hold their arms out and palms extended one to the ground and the other to the sky. Like Rumi’s words that have stood the test of time, the visual spectacle of the Sema is beautiful, invokes feelings of peace and will forever be mystical.

The Mevlana Festival is a wonderful opportunity to experience the ceremony in its truly authentic setting and in the land where Rumi once lived, wrote and whirled. If going to Konya is not in the books, then it is also possible to witness a whirling dervish show in Istanbul that takes place regularly at the Galata Mevlevihanesi Museum.

The life and times of Rumi

Born on Sept. 30, 1207, in Balkh (present-day Afghanistan), Rumi’s family fled their homeland due to political unrest. They eventually settled in Konya, Anatolia (modern-day Türkiye), where Rumi spent most of his life. Rumi received a traditional Islamic education from a young age, studying various fields such as theology, jurisprudence and philosophy, and became a renowned scholar, known for his deep knowledge and wisdom.

Rumi’s life took a transformative turn when he met Shams Tabrizi, a wandering mystic and spiritual teacher. Shams and Rumi developed a profound spiritual connection and played a pivotal role in Rumi’s journey toward a more mystical and inward-focused path.

Rumi’s poetry often portrays the intense and transformative friendship between Rumi and Shams, depicting Shams as a divine love and wisdom symbol. Shams’s sudden disappearance later in Rumi’s life is said to have deepened Rumi’s spiritual insight and inspired much of his poetry.

While his verses have been compiled into multiple books and translated into many languages, Rumi’s body of work is known for his “Mathnawi,” a six-volume epic poem that blends poetry, philosophy and spiritual teachings. Originally written in Persian and containing an epic 27,000 lines, the Mathnawi consists of couplets with an internal rhyme and was considered the meter par excellence.

Another notable work is the “Diwan-e Shams-e Tabriz-i,” which is a collection of his poetry dedicated to his spiritual teacher and friend, Shams Tabriz. Rumi’s life was deeply influenced by his friendship with Shams Tabriz, a wandering mystic who played a crucial role in Rumi’s spiritual awakening and inspired much of his poetry. This work includes poetry written by Rumi in Arabic and Turkish.

Rumi’s poetry explores universal themes of love, spirituality and the search for truth. His works have transcended cultural and religious boundaries, resonating with people from all around the world. While appreciation for his timeless wisdom and poetic expression has gained appreciation worldwide, Rumi’s poetry has gained immense popularity in the West, especially in recent years. For example, Rumi is regularly considered the bestselling poet in the U.S.

His verses on love and spirituality have been widely quoted and adapted by contemporary writers, musicians and artists. In addition to his two major works, compilations of Rumi’s poetry are widely available worldwide. A good book to start with in English is “The Essential Rumi” by Coleman Barks, considered the foremost translator of Rumi’s poetry in English.

Rumi’s poetry has transcended time and cultural boundaries, gaining widespread acclaim for its profound insights into the human experience and spirituality. His work has been translated into numerous languages, and his verses continue to resonate with people seeking wisdom, love and a deeper connection with the divine. Rumi’s legacy lives on through the Mevlevi Order, his written works, and the ongoing influence of his teachings on contemporary thought and spirituality.

Rumi’s poetry is filled with profound and timeless wisdom. Here are some of the most beloved Rumi quotes that continue to inspire and resonate with people around the world:

“The wound is the place where the light enters you.”

“Don’t be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others. Unfold your own myth.”

“You were born with wings; why prefer to crawl through life?”

“The beauty you see in me is a reflection of you.”

“Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes around in another form.”

“The quieter you become, the more you are able to hear.”

“What you seek is seeking you.”

“Don’t be a candle that lights the room for others and yet can’t brighten its own darkness.”

“The art of knowing is knowing what to ignore.”

“Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray.”

“The universe is not outside of you. Look inside yourself; everything that you want, you already are.”

“You have within you right now everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you.”

“Be a lamp, a lifeboat, a ladder. Help someone’s soul heal. Walk out of your house like a shepherd.”

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.”

“If light is in your heart, you will find your way home.”

These quotes reflect Rumi’s deep insights into love, spirituality and the human experience. They continue to serve as sources of inspiration for those seeking wisdom and a deeper understanding of life.