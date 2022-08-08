The unmanned lifeguard robot working on the world-famous pristine shores of Konyaaltı beach in the Mediterranean province of Antalya saved 10 people from drowning since the beginning of summer. This is the first time such a project has been implemented in Turkey.

Starting its activities last year, the unmanned lifeguard, a completely domestic production, is greatly appreciated by the guests who spend their day at the beach.

The robot, which is remotely controlled by lifeguards, can stay on the water surface for 45 minutes with a range of 800 meters (2624 feet) while it can also carry a load of 200 kilograms (440 pounds). Thanks to its sound system, the guard is able to communicate with the drowning people navigating through camera and lighting equipment.

The unmanned lifeguard robot rolling out in on the world-famous pristine shores of Konyaaltı beach in the Mediterranean province of Antalya saved 10 people from drowning, Turkey, Aug. 8, 2022. (AA Photo)

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Konyaaltı Operations Manager Mehmet Şahin stated that the unmanned lifeguard robot is fascinating the holidaymakers. Especially its quick intervention in cases of drowning is what makes it unique.

Ali Akın, a resident who suffered a cramp in his foot while swimming in the sea, was brought ashore with the unmanned life-saving robot.

Pointing out that he often goes into the sea on Konyaaltı Beach, Akın said: "The lifeguards were very careful. I had cramps in my feet. They noticed that I was resting and they immediately sent a lifeguard robot. I came to the shore comfortably. Here we can swim safely."

This is not the first time that Turks have gone innovative against drowning. Turkey’s first canine lifeguard, a Fox, was also on duty on the Konyaaltı beach in the previous years, wading out to offer those in trouble a life jacket to cling onto as he pulled them to safety.

Meanwhile, a pioneering drone lifeguard service across Spanish beaches saved the life of a 14-year-old boy last month as he struggled against a powerful tide off a beach in Valencia. The drone dropped a life vest into the sea that was able to keep the teenager afloat just as he started to sink below the waves, until a physical lifeguard team arrived moments later.