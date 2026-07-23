Global music and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna has once again drawn attention from Turkish fans after following another Turkish account on social media, fueling renewed speculation about her interest in the country.

The Barbados-born artist, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has recently made headlines for a series of unexpected social media moves. Although she has remained largely away from the music stage in recent years, her online activity has continued to attract widespread attention.

The 38-year-old singer, who is also known for the success of her beauty brand, previously surprised fans by following Ankara Airport's official social media account before later unfollowing it.

Now, Rihanna has followed the official account of the Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) in the central Turkish city of Eskişehir.

The latest move has prompted speculation among fans on social media, with many wondering whether Rihanna could be planning a visit to Türkiye, a vacation in the country or a new project connected to the region.

Rihanna has not publicly commented on the reason behind the follow and there has been no official announcement regarding any upcoming visit or collaboration involving Türkiye.