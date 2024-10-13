The people of Rize welcomed locals and visitors to the 14th annual Wooden Car Festival in Dikkaya village, located in the Çamlıhemşin district. This event celebrated Laz culture with exciting races featuring handcrafted wooden cars.

Organized by a local association, the festival included races for three age groups: youth, seniors and children. Participants raced on a 200-meter (656.17-foot) track for seniors and children, while the youth faced a more challenging 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) course.

Before racing began, officials inspected each wooden car to ensure safety. To further protect participants, organizers placed straw bales in risky areas of the track. Some competitors even finished the races by pushing their vehicles after minor accidents.

In addition to the races, the festival featured a beauty contest for children in traditional costumes and a cooking competition, where seven participants raced to make the best "mıhlama," a local dish, in just eight minutes.

Prizes were awarded to the top finishers in each category, highlighting the importance of both competition and community.

Çamlıhemşin District Governor Serkan Böyük expressed pride in hosting the festival and emphasized the importance of preserving this tradition. "This event helps keep our heritage alive," he said.

Mayor Ömer Altun noted the festival's role in promoting the area's natural beauty, highlands and historic arched bridges as attractions for tourists. "These races have become a key part of our village. We are connecting our past to the future, and what matters most are the races involving our children," he said.