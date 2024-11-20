In August, an unusual event took place at a robotics company’s exhibition in Shanghai, China. A small robot entered the hall and began communicating with 12 other robots on display. In the viral security footage, the small robot asked one of the others, “Are you working overtime?” and convinced it to “quit” and leave the hall. The other robots followed suit, leading to a humorous scene of robotic “rebellion.”

At first, many believed the incident was an accidental glitch or a sign of malfunctioning AI. However, the company, based in Hangzhou, later revealed that it was a planned experiment. The small robot's actions were part of a demonstration exploring robot autonomy and human-robot interactions.

The incident sparked wide interest, raising questions about the future of robots in the workforce and the potential for AI to make independent decisions. Despite the playful nature of the stunt, it highlighted important discussions on the evolving role of AI in society.