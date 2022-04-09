Last month, Queen Elizabeth II of England attended the memorial service for her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021. During the ceremony, the Queen was accompanied by her son, Prince Andrew who came to the fore with sexual abuse accusations.

According to the official royal photographer Richard Poyle's statement, he was asked not to capture the moments when Queen Elizabeth entered the service with her son.

Stating that the BBC shot the entire ceremony, he highlighted that he should have been permitted to capture those moments. Given the Queen's state of health, there were many rumors about how she would arrive at the ceremony.

“If I hadn't been able to photograph, all the British media would have asked me 'why couldn't you take it?'” said Pohle, adding that everything changed when he heard that Prince Andrew was going to accompany the Queen.

"I knew it would be the most important moment of the ceremony," the photographer said.

Poyle had to apologize to the press officer who angrily looked at him after he quickly took the photo.

The Queen has been seen at this ceremony for the first time after a five-month hiatus. She was walking with the help of a cane due to the health problems she had been struggling with for a while.