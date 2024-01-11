The nights considered sacred and blessed by Muslims are called Kandil nights. Due to the Islamic calendar being lunar-based and the Gregorian calendar being solar-based, Kandil nights vary each year in the Gregorian calendar. In Anatolia, starting from the rule of Ottoman Sultan II. Selim, it has been a tradition to illuminate mosques' minarets on these holy evenings.

"The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) recommended the observance of some blessed days and nights and personally observed them. However, he did not mention a specific prayer or worship form for these days and nights. In this context, believers should see blessed days and nights as an opportunity to seek forgiveness and bring order to their lives. Therefore, on Kandil nights, believers should review the course of their lives, repent their mistakes and sins, pray, try to read and understand the Quran and perform additional or voluntary prayers as they take advantage of these opportunities," the Religious Affairs Directorate states.

In Türkiye, the nights of religious significance are celebrated with great care. More time is dedicated to worship and visits to family elders or neighbors. Fasting, reciting the Quran, performing voluntary prayers and engaging in charitable deeds have become a tradition, contributing to the beauty of the occasion.

On Kandil nights, mosques become crowded, and collective prayers are held during the evening and night prayers (in some mosques, an additional prayer known as the tesbih prayer is also performed). Meetings and discussions take place, and holy verses are recited.

Kandils, which contribute to the cohesion of society and the practice of goodness, are sacred nights that remind people to remember Allah and engage in worship, taking them away from the daily flow of life.

Laylat al-Raghaib

The word "Ragaib," the plural form of "Ragib," meaning "something sought after, abundant and valuable donation" in the dictionary, is the name given to the night that connects the first Thursday of the month of Rajab, the seventh month according to the Hijri calendar, to Friday. Known as the "Night of the Rewards," it marks the night of the Prophet Muhammad's conception.

The month of Rajab is also the first of the sacred months known as the "three months" (Rajab, Sha'ban, Ramadan).

Miraculous night journey

Another celebrated night in the month of Rajab is the night of Mi'raj. Muslims commemorate the Lailat al-Miraj on the 27th night of the month of Rajab.

Also known as the "Night of Ascension," Lailat al-Miraj marks the Prophet Muhammad's nighttime journey from Mecca to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem from where he ascended into heaven.

In the dictionary, the word "Mi'raj," derived from the root "uruj," meaning "to go up" or "to ascend," is an instrumental noun meaning "means of ascent" or "ladder."

As a term, it signifies the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to the heavens. Although the event is often interpreted as the journey from the Sacred Mosque (Holy Haram) to the Farthest Mosque (Al-Aqsa Mosque) and then ascending, it is commonly referred to as "Isra and Mi'raj" in sources.

Mid-Shaban

Mid-Shaban is known as "Berat Kandili" in Turkish, an adaptation of the Arabic word "baraa/bara'at." Beraet means "the absence of a relationship between two things; a person being relieved of an obligation or having no obligation."

Also called the "Night of Forgiveness," it marks when the Quran was made available to Muslims in its entirety. It is hoped to be a night when Muslims will be freed from the burden of sins through Allah's forgiveness and pardon. It occurs on the 15th night of the month of Shaban.

The night is considered sacred by Muslims, and spending it differently from other nights and engaging in more worship has become a tradition.

Night of Destiny

In the dictionary, the word "Qadr" means "honor, power, greatness," and in religious literature, it is used as the name for the night when the Quran was revealed, Laylat al-Qadr. In the Quran, it is stated that the revelation of the Quran occurred on the Night of Destiny and that this night is better than a thousand months.

The revelation of the Quran, which is Allah's final message and address to humanity through the Prophet Muhammad, marks a turning point in the guidance of humanity. Therefore, the night on which this event took place holds a special significance.

It is mentioned in the Quran that, "The Night of Glory is better than a thousand months."

The Prophet Muhammad said, "Look for the Night of Qadr in the last 10 nights of Ramadan."

Therefore, Muslims strive to spend the last 10 nights of the Ramadan month, especially the 27th night that marks Laylat al-Qadr, in devoted worship, following the guidance of scholars and maintaining a sense of servitude.

Mawlid al-Nabi

Mawlid al-Nabi is celebrated in commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The word "mawlid," which means "birthplace and time," is used in Islamic culture, especially to denote the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, the ceremonies held on this occasion and the written works related to it.

During this celebration, poems about the birth of the prophet, also called nasheeds, are recited. In the Ottoman period, various festive activities were organized during Mawlid al-Nabi celebrations.