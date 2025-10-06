Born in Adana, Türkiye, in 1983, designer Sami Savatlı forged a distinctive interdisciplinary approach that merges architecture, interior design and art through SAVATLI Architects – the firm he founded in 2010 after completing his studies in industrial product design at Middle East Technical University (METU). I had the chance to meet with Savatlı at his latest Istanbul project, Zefferino and hear his insights firsthand.

Reflecting on his education, Savatlı describes his time at METU as a pivotal turning point: “Studying industrial product design was the foundation that fundamentally shaped how I view design. There, I learned to think not just about the form of an object but also its context, its relationship with the user and its functionality. This approach later became the basis for my move into architectural and interior projects.” He explains that he has never confined his design work to the boundaries of a single discipline. The perspective he gained taught him that, regardless of scale, everything is essentially about the design of experience. When shaping a space, the furniture or objects within complete the experience; similarly, product creation cannot be divorced from its context.

This philosophy is reflected in his firm’s structure. “At SAVATLI Architects, we work with a multidisciplinary team of architects, interior designers and product designers,” he says. He values the collaborative nature of the office, noting, “One of the greatest advantages of working with a diverse team is that while everyone brings their expertise to the table, the outcome is enriched with layers that are not only aesthetic but also functional, tactile and emotional.”

Role of place

When I asked about projects like Mitte Karaköy and Zefferino – often cited as transformative spaces shaping Istanbul’s cultural life – he emphasized the deep connection between place and city identity.

“Spaces are the living memory of a city. Every area where people gather, share, or even find solitude leaves a mark on the city’s identity. In a city as historic and multilayered as Istanbul, each new space adds another layer to this collective memory. With Mitte Karaköy, we highlighted the city’s youthful and dynamic energy, whereas Zefferino focuses on creating a sophisticated atmosphere, complemented by the Bosporus’s unique view. Both projects have transformed the way people experience the city, not just through aesthetics, but also through the experiences they offer. Our team views every project as a lasting imprint added to the cultural fabric of its city.”

Fashion, future of design

Savatlı also spoke about the multidimensional nature of design. When I inquired how he interprets contemporary fashion trends like bold colors, natural textures and sustainable materials in his work – and what the relationship between fashion and architecture means to him – he offered a nuanced perspective.

“There’s a strong link between fashion and architecture, as both reflect the spirit of their times. However, unlike fashion, which often targets specific seasons and transient trends, we focus on creating spaces that endure over time and embody sustainable values. While fashion’s bold colors, natural textures and sustainable materials inspire me, I interpret these elements through a timeless aesthetic lens.”

He continued, “A space must be designed not just to respond to today’s trends but to retain its value for years to come. Sustainability plays a key role here. From material selection to production techniques, we prioritize longevity and responsibility. For me, the bond between fashion and architecture lies in their shared language – they both shape lifestyles. However, we design this lifestyle not only for the present but for the future as well.”

On the broader transformations sweeping architecture and design – such as sustainability, digitalization and hybrid living – Savatlı reflects on how these shifts redefine the designer’s role and the relationship with space.

“Today, a designer is not just a creator of aesthetics but an actor shaping environmental, social, and technological change. Sustainability is no longer optional; it must be at the heart of every project. From material choices to production processes, energy efficiency and the durability of spaces must be guided by a sustainable approach at every step. Digitalization has revolutionized both design processes and user experiences. We can no longer think of spaces solely in physical terms; we must also consider their virtual layers. Thanks to digital tools, people’s relationship with space has become more interactive and personal.”

He adds, “Hybrid lifestyles blur the traditional boundaries between home, office and social spaces. Spaces today need to accommodate multiple scenarios, which assigns the designer a new role: not just building spaces but creating flexible experiences adaptable to diverse ways of living. At the core of this transformation is a fundamental principle: design now carries responsibility not only for today, but also for the future. And we designers are both the creative and ethical bearers of that responsibility.”