Winston, one of the oldest gorillas in the world and a beloved resident of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, has passed away at the age of 52. The western lowland silverback was euthanized on Saturday due to several age-related health issues, including heart, kidney and joint diseases, according to park officials.

Known for his unique yet gentle temperament, Winston was adored by visitors of the Southern California park. He was also highly valued by scientists for his contributions to the critically endangered species, fathering nine offspring and raising two unrelated male gorillas, an uncommon behavior for silverbacks.

"This gentle giant will be remembered for his quiet strength, easygoing nature and heart of gold," Safari Park officials shared. "Winston served as the protector of his family."

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, with their population declining by 60% over the past 25 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The exact number of these gorillas remaining in the wild is unknown.

Winston arrived at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 1984, joining a collection of 3,000 animals representing 300 species across the 1,800-acre expanse located 30 miles outside San Diego.

He led a troop of seven gorillas, as noted in a 2018 publication by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance titled "Wonderful Winston: A Truly Great Ape." Since at least 2017, Winston had been battling health issues, with zookeepers first noticing symptoms of heart problems. Cardiovascular disease is a common cause of death among great apes in captivity.

"After careful consideration of his worsening conditions and with Winston's quality of life as a priority, wildlife health and care teams made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize him," stated zoo spokesperson Emily Senninger.

Winston's legacy will live on, remembered for his gentle demeanor, strength, and the significant role he played in the protection and continuation of his species.