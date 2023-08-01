Three decades ago, amid the 1992-1995 war's siege of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, there was a significant event – the inauguration of the Tunnel of Hope, the city's sole connection to the outside world.

Symbolically named, this tunnel served as a lifeline, providing essential supplies, humanitarian aid and communication to the besieged city during the war. It became a symbol of hope and resilience for the people of Sarajevo, who endured immense hardships during those challenging times. Today, the Tunnel of Hope stands as a memorial and museum, honoring the city's endurance and preserving the memory of the Bosnian War.

Soon after Bosnia-Herzegovina declared independence in a March 1, 1992 referendum, Sarajevo was besieged by Serbian forces on April 5, 1992, marking the beginning of a bloody conflict that lasted for three-and-a-half years, leaving behind immense suffering and painful memories.

The Tunnel of Hope, one of the emblems of the Bosnian War, known for some of the worst atrocities in Europe since World War II, was completed on July 30, 1993, after four months and four days of intense effort.

Edis Kolar, who lived in a house above the tunnel, and Velid Softic, who worked on digging out the tunnel, shared their memories of the Tunnel of Hope with Anadolu Agency (AA).

During the Bosnian War, the capital Sarajevo was under siege and its only "gateway to the world" was the "Tunnel of Hope," which was operational 30 years ago, Bosnia-Herzegovina, July 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Every day, thousands of people passed through the tunnel. Without this tunnel, Sarajevo could not be what it is today. Our story would have been completely different," said Kolar.

Recalling the moment the tunnel was completed, Softic said: "We were working on the first shift that day. After the tunnel was completely open, we went to the other side. The emotions we felt were incredible. I don’t remember ever being as happy as I was that day when we dug the tunnel and met the people on the other side. I had an amazing reunion with my brother-in-law."

During the Bosnian War, the tunnel played a crucial role in connecting Sarajevo with the outside world and is estimated to have saved the lives of approximately 300,000 people. It became one of the iconic places of the war.

The tunnel, which runs under Sarajevo Airport, is approximately 800 meters (2,625 feet) long, 1 meter (3.3 feet) wide and 1.60 meters (5.25 feet) high. After four months and four days of hard work on its excavation, it was completed on July 30, 1993.

During the Bosnian War, the capital Sarajevo was under siege and its only "gateway to the world" was the "Tunnel of Hope," which was operational 30 years ago, Bosnia-Herzegovina, July 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

Used during the war by Alija Izetbegovic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's first president, the tunnel was supported by wooden planks and logs and had tracks laid on its floor.

Besides transporting military equipment and weapons to Sarajevo, it also facilitated the delivery of food, fuel and medicine, and helped transport the wounded for medical care.

The Tunnel of Hope remains a testament to the resilience and courage of the people of Sarajevo during the war, symbolizing the struggle for survival and hope in even the darkest of times.