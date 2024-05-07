The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has enabled regular pilgrims this year to evaluate services provided by Hajj companies, campaigns, hotels and related services through the "Nusuk" smart card. Pilgrims can also submit complaints and observations, among other features available in both printed and digital versions of the card. They announced that the "Nusuk" card, launched during Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah's recent visit to the Republic of Indonesia, offers various features to assist pilgrims. These features streamline their movement and provide important alerts, including information about groupings.

In a social media post on X and Facebook, it was emphasized that the journey toward fulfilling one's religious obligations begins with obtaining a Hajj visa, adhering to pilgrim regulations, and ensuring access to all necessary services and facilities. This year, smart cards were introduced to enhance pilgrim services. These cards, developed in collaboration with relevant authorities, facilitate the performance of Hajj rituals by providing access to health services, verifying pilgrim identities for organizing authorities and enabling online assistance.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the launch of a pilgrim card for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj 2024. They revealed that the card is in digital and physical (print) formats. The print copy will be delivered to pilgrims through their respective Hajj missions or service-provider companies and establishments with which the pilgrims have concluded contracts to perform the pilgrimage.

The digital copy will be available through the pilgrim’s account using the Nusuk application. Regarding how to access the digital version of the Nusuk application, the pilgrim must scan the QR code on the printed card and then follow the instructions to obtain the digital version of the card. The Nusuk pilgrim card aims to improve the efficiency of operational procedures for the upcoming Hajj season, making the pilgrimage easier and simpler and reducing instances of illegal Hajj.

It urges pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia and abroad to obtain the card before arriving at the holy sites. Foreign and domestic pilgrims are obliged to carry the card during their travel and movements throughout the Hajj period from their arrival until their departure. The card is mandatory for entry and travel within the holy cities of Mecca and Medina as well as for their movement between the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah. The card provides a wide range of services for the pilgrims.

The most important of these services is proving the pilgrim’s identity in front of the relevant authorities and enabling them to verify his data to provide the best possible services. The card will also provide key information such as the pilgrim’s personal data, address, and health records linked to a smartphone application. It also contains details of the pilgrim’s respective Hajj mission and ways to communicate with it, as well as the schedules of the pilgrims’ groupings and residential addresses.

Pilgrims can also receive special alerts, evaluate the services provided, and file their observations and complaints via digital card. The ministry called on all aspiring Hajj pilgrims to avoid fake Hajj campaigns and bogus Hajj service providers. It urged pilgrims to apply for Hajj only through official agencies and channels. They noted that applications for domestic pilgrims are submitted electronically. For foreign pilgrims, their application procedures are through the Hajj missions in their respective countries, except for pilgrims from countries where there are no Hajj missions. Such pilgrims must submit their applications for Hajj through the Nusuk Hajj platform.