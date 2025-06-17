In a world overwhelmed by constant noise, relentless speed and pervasive artificiality, the gentle whisper of nature’s fragrances offers a much-needed and restorative pause. Aromatherapy, once considered a niche or fringe wellness practice, has now gracefully stepped into the mainstream – not merely as a passing trend, but as a heartfelt return to our most ancient roots.

To explore this healing art more deeply, I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Hülya Kayhan, a renowned aromatherapist and herbalist whose work beautifully blends modern scientific knowledge with centuries-old traditional wisdom. Sitting across from her, surrounded by amber glass bottles filled with precious oils and the earthy scent of freshly distilled plants, it was easy to understand how she perceives scent as far more than just a fleeting luxury – but rather as a form of potent medicine.

Aromatherapist Hülya Kayhan poses with herbs and bottles of essential oils. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

“Aromatherapy is not just about smell,” Kayhan tells me with quiet conviction. “It’s about memory, mood, immunity and the invisible threads that connect our body and emotions together in subtle, profound ways.”

She explains how essential oils interact with our limbic system - the part of the brain responsible for processing emotion - and how even a few drops of lavender or bergamot can help regulate stress levels, improve the quality of sleep, or energize a sluggish mind. In her practice, she regularly sees clients grappling with everything from chronic burnout to hormonal imbalances and she always begins her work with one essential question: What do you need most right now to feel balanced again?

This concept of balance is central to Kayhan’s entire philosophy. Drawing inspiration from ancient Anatolian remedies alongside French clinical aromatherapy methods, she carefully tailors each blend based on the unique energetic needs of every individual. Her oils are often wild-harvested, distilled in small, mindful batches and always crafted with a deep sense of intention and respect for the plant’s natural integrity.

As our conversation unfolds, we also touch upon her collaborations with luxury brands and her educational workshops, where she teaches people how to create their own emotional first-aid kits using the power of scent. When I asked her how anyone could begin to integrate aromatherapy into their daily routine, she offered a simple but profoundly effective tip:

“Start with just one oil. Inhale it deeply. Notice how your body responds. Trust your senses—they never lie.”

In our fast-paced urban environments, Kayhan’s philosophy feels quietly revolutionary: a call to slow down, turn inward, and heal through the innate power of the senses. As someone who often finds peace in the beauty of textiles and tactile elegance, I left the conversation pondering how scent and design might intertwine – and perhaps, why we don’t wear our well-being as closely as we wear our clothes.

Aromatherapy is not merely a ritual of self-care. In Hülya Kayhan’s world, it is a profound way of remembering who we truly are through the ancient, poetic language of plants.

Essential oils, their uses

Lavender

Calms anxiety and reduces stress

Promotes deep, restful sleep

Soothes minor burns and skin irritation

Lemon

Boosts concentration and energy

Naturally cleansing and uplifting

Freshens the air and elevates mood

Rose

Emotionally balancing and heart-opening

Helps with grief, tension and supports feminine energy

Hydrating and nourishing for skin when diluted

Eucalyptus

Opens the sinuses and supports healthy breathing

Excellent during cold and flu season

Antibacterial and refreshingly invigorating

Ylang Ylang

Reduces high blood pressure and alleviates stress

Enhances mood, sensuality, and emotional equilibrium

Often used in perfumes for its exotic floral scent

Cedarwood

Grounding and calming

Helps promote focus and emotional stability

Soothes the skin and scalp

Chamomile